Matt Eberflus: DJ Moore creates "automatic excitement" around team

The Bears picked up wide receiver DJ Moore when they traded the first overall pick in the draft to the Panthers and the hope in Chicago is that Moore's playmaking ability can help spark quarterback Justin Fields and the offense to better results.

It didn't take long for Moore to show what he can do on the field. Moore caught a screen pass from Fields on Chicago's third offensive play of Saturday's game against the Titans and took it 62 yards for a touchdown. It was his only catch of the day, but it showed exactly what head coach Matt Eberflus thinks Moore provides for the team.

"When you add a playmaker like that to your football team, there’s excitement," Eberflus said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. "I mean, just automatic excitement in the whole building. You know this guy is special and he can make a lot of things happen. I would say his attitude and his personality are very infectious. He kind of lights up a room when he comes into it. He brings all that energy to the team."

The Bears also saw running back Khalil Herbert take a screen 56 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and more of those kinds of big plays would be a welcome addition to the bag of offensive tricks this season.