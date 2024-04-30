Matt Bowen loves Jayden Daniels’ fit with the Commanders

For months we’ve heard of how former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels would be a perfect fit for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense with the Washington Commanders.

That’s no longer speculation, as the Commanders selected Daniels at No. 2 overall in last week’s 2024 NFL draft. We can officially begin to project what Daniels could do in Kingsbury’s offense.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, who once played for Washington, recently named his 12 favorite landing spots for rookies, and it’s no surprise that Daniels to Washington was one of his picks.

With the dual-threat traits to create conflict for NFL defenses and the field vision to deliver the ball with efficiency as a pocket thrower, Daniels is a strong fit for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Look for two-tight end sets here, as well as spread elements, to maximize Daniels’ throwing ability. In addition to the situational designed runs, Daniels will produce rushing totals for your lineup when he gets outside of the pocket. In his final season at LSU, Daniels rushed for 703 yards and 25 first downs on scramble attempts. He has the speed to cut through defensive angles in the open field. With a true No. 1 target in Terry McLaurin, you can draft Daniels as an upside QB2.

Bowen mentioned Kingsbury running two tight end sets, so it’s worth noting that the Commanders used one of their second-round picks on Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott. Bowen likes Sinnott’s fantasy potential, too.

The Commanders will be fun to watch in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire