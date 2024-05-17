Matip reflects on 'eight wonderful years'

[Getty Images]

Joel Matip has said he always have "special memories" of his time with Liverpool, after it was confirmed he will leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Matip was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later - the Reds' first domestic league title for 30 years.

"It has been eight wonderful years here in Liverpool," said Matip, who joined on a free transfer from German club Schalke in 2016.

"I was allowed to be part of an exciting history with a great coach and an astonishing team in an extraordinary club. We have achieved great titles and have the best fans in the world.

"I am full of gratitude for the wonderful time I was able to experience with these unique people supporting the club and the fans who love Liverpool FC.

"My wife and I have felt welcomed and supported from day one and, together with the kids, we had the best imaginable time here.

"We will always keep it in special memories."