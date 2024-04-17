Matheny, Goessling retire after Hall of Fame coaching careers at St. Joseph’s Academy

ST. LOUIS – St. Joseph Academy Head Basketball Coach Julie Matheny and her brother, assistant coach Bobby Goessling, are retiring after 33 seasons with the SJA basketball program.

Matheny joined the team as an assistant in 1992 before taking over as head coach in 1999. Her staff enjoyed 10 final four runs, including a state championship triumph in 2004. The Angels head coach celebrated her 500th victory this season.

Assistant coach Tim Stock will also retire alongside fellow coaches Matheny and Goessling.

Matheny is a member of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

