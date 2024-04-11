Masters 2024 first round delayed by inclement weather on Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For the third year in a row the Masters has been negatively impacted by inclement weather.

Augusta National Golf Club announced on Wednesday night that forecasted weather during Thursday’s first round had delayed not only the opening of the patron gate but the round itself. The club sent an update shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday morning that noted the first round would start at 10:30 a.m. ET, instead of at 8 a.m. ET as originally planned. Patron gates open at 9:30 a.m. ET and the Honorary Starters Ceremony featuring Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will start at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Rain has now fallen during 48 of the 88 tournaments, including each of the last six. Eight days of play have been postponed, but four days were made up by scheduling 36 holes in one day in 1936, 1938, 1939 and most recently 2003. The last Monday finish due to weather occurred in 1983.

Updated featured group times: 1:00 p.m. EDT | Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap 1:24 p.m. EDT | Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith 3:54 p.m. EDT | Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa 4:30 p.m. EDT | Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2024

Last year inclement weather suspended play for 21 minutes on Friday before it was ultimately suspended for the day later in the afternoon. Play was once again suspended on Saturday afternoon due to more heavy rain.

Thursday’s forecast calls for morning thunderstorms with a 95% chance of rain, upwards of 20 mph winds and a high of 80 degrees.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek