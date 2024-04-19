'Massive fan of Coady' but Maresca 'will never change system'

[Getty Images]

Conor Coady has only made nine Championship appearances for Leicester City so far this season, making Enzo Maresca's starting line-up in just six games and featuring as a substitute in three games.

Former Leicester City striker Steve Howard told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast he is confused about Coady's continued exclusion from the side: "I was really surprised that after his good cup game, he didn't get selected for the Saturday game after that. Everybody took a step back and said they weren't sure about that [call from manager Enzo Maresca].

"Then he got introduced into the team and the team win. I have always been a massive fan of Conor Coady and what he brings to the team with his experience. I know he is not the club captain, but he is sure to be the captain on the pitch.

"He can get a hold of these young lads and say: 'Look, let's just calm the ship. Let's just go in, do a job, and do what we need to do.'

"With it being so tight at the top, Coady would come in and firm the ship up. [Wout] Faes does like to play the ball, run out, and play one-twos at the edge of his box. It is heart-in-the-mouth stuff, but it's one where you have to question if Leicester need a player like that at this moment in time?

"Or do they need a secure player, where you know what you are going to get, who is going to fight, battle and boss everybody about? I think that is what Conor Coady brings to the team."

However, Howard does not believe Maresca will change his defensive shape before the end of the season: "That is the way he wants to play. We have said all season that he will never change his system.

"When Leicester were 15 points clear at the top of the league, everyone was thinking this is the way we need to play.

"But, towards the end of the season, there has been a certain level of pressure on the defence that they cannot handle. It has shown little gaps which opposing teams are exploiting.

"It just needs to be eradicated, especially for the last four games."

The Foxes' final four games see them host West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers with their only away game on the penultimate matchday against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds