Lavar Ball announces new Big Baller Brand luxury lifestyle shoe

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau knows the sky is the limit with RJ Barrett and has seen him improve every aspect of his game through hard work, veteran leadership and a hunger to learn. Thibodeau thinks he'll improve on his sophomore season and get more open opportunities playing alongside Julius Randle and Kemba Walker. When asked about the Brooklyn Nets not allowing Kyrie Irving to play or practice unless he fulfills NYC vaccination requirements, Thibodeau says he has enough to worry about with his team and loves the group he has because they all are committed to themselves and each other.