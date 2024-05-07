Mason girls golf captures third-straight UIL State Championship

SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the third straight year, the Mason girl’s golf team has captured the Class 2A girls’ golf state championship with a record-low final score of 637.

The team of Avery and Ainsley Burns, Raelynn Leifeste, Bronwyn Underwood, and Ruby Hills are bringing home gold for Mason, as they finished 85 shots better than second-place finishers Crawford.

Individually, Ainsley Burns finished first overall with a score of 149 after the two-day event, while Avery Burns finished second after a playoff. Leifeste for Mason finished in a tie for fifth after shooting a 161 after the two-day event.

