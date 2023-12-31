Marvin Mims out for Broncos, but Jerry Jeudy will play

The Broncos won't have receivers Courtland Sutton or Marvin Mims. Sutton already was ruled out with a concussion, but Mims also is inactive after injuring a hamstring in practice this week.

New starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham will have receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was questionable with an illness.

The Broncos added receivers to the roster Saturday, promoting Michael Bandy to the active roster and elevating veteran Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad.

Denver's other inactives are outside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, center Alex Forsyth, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom and safety JL Skinner.

The Chargers' inactives are receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder), receiver Keenan Allen (heel), offensive guard Zion Johnson (neck), defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder), safety JT Woods and tight end Donald Parham Jr.