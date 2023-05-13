Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup Series pole at Darlington Raceway
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Martin Truex Jr. won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Truex turned a lap at 169.409 miles per hour in afternoon qualifying. He edged Bubba Wallace, who was second at 169.339.
Following in the top five were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Ross Chastain.
