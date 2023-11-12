Marshon Lattimore is expected to have MRI on ankle injury

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is set for tests after leaving Sunday's loss to the Vikings on a cart.

Lattimore departed near the end of the 27-19 road loss and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is believed to have a sprained ankle. He is set to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

The Saints have a bye in Week 11, so Lattimore has some time to heal before the team will be back in action.

Lattimore was one of several key Saints players to go down with injuries. Quarterback Derek Carr left with a concussion and a right shoulder injury while wide receiver Michael Thomas did not return after hurting his knee in the first quarter.