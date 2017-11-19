Marshawn Lynch sits for national anthem, stands for Mexican anthem

The Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch has consistently sat for the national anthem this season, one of many players who have protested social inequality by sitting or kneeling during the anthem. Prior to Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City, Lynch sat during the national anthem and then, according to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, stood for the Mexican anthem.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017





Lynch rarely speaks to the media, and even more rarely in any depth, so it’s unlikely he’ll explain his actions. But the likely rationale is that if one is protesting racial conditions in America, there’s no need to protest during Mexico’s anthem.

Protesting during the anthem is a particularly provocative act on foreign soil. The Jacksonville Jaguars took heat for their protest in London earlier this season. The team knelt during the national anthem — an act that was at least as much a response to President Donald Trump as an independent protest — but stood for “God Save the Queen.” That protest, which drew criticism as being disrespectful to the flag and the military while abroad, forced the Jaguars to apologize to local military officials.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

