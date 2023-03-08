Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants former Packers teammate Robert Tonyan to join him in Kansas City

Yo @RobTonJr wanna come hang out with your old buddy in KC for a few months out of the year and play some football? — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) March 8, 2023

First, it was Allen Lazard. Now, it’s Robert Tonyan. Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants his former Green Bay Packers teammates to join him in Kansas City with the Chiefs.

The recruiting pitch for Tonyan arrived on Wednesday.

From MVS on Twitter: “Yo @RobTonJr wanna come hang out with your old buddy in KC for a few months out of the year and play some football?”

MVS and Tonyan played together in Green Bay for four seasons (2018-21). Tonyan’s contract voided last month, and he will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next week.

Will the Packers attempt to keep Tonyan, who caught 11 touchdown passes in 2020 but averaged only 8.9 yards per catch last season? Or will Tonyan move on, possibly joining Valdes-Scantling in Kansas City? Tonyan serving as a secondary receiving option at tight end behind All-Pro Travis Kelce could be a nice fit for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Valdes-Scantling joined the Chiefs as a free agent last March. He went on to catch 42 passes for 687 yards and two touchdowns, and his impressive performance during the AFC title game helped Kansas City get to the Super Bowl.

Tonyan caught a career-high 53 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. The 28-year-old missed eight games after tearing his ACL in 2021.

