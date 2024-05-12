Marlins win in extra innings in Garrett’s debut

The last time Braxton Garrett stood on a major-league mound, his Marlins were on the brink of elimination in Game 2 of the 2023 NL Wild Card series against Philadelphia.

As fate would have it, Garrett made his 2024 season debut against virtually the same Phillies lineup Sunday at loanDepot park after missing the first 1 1/2 months of the season due to a left shoulder impingement.

Garrett allowed five earned runs and struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings, and Miami (11-31) walked off the Phillies 7-6 in 10 innings to snap their five-game losing streak.

Garrett, 26, initially felt discomfort early in spring training and was diagnosed with general left shoulder soreness. After a limited spring workload, he made two rehab starts with Triple A Jacksonville but was shut down again after experiencing a dead arm during a bullpen session.

“I wouldn’t say I was super concerned, just disappointed at the time,” Garrett told reporters Friday, when he was reinstated to the active roster. “I had gotten so far along and then had to stop, but I’m feeling good now.”

During his breakout season in 2023 — he was 9-7 with a 3.66 ERA — Garrett threw a career-high 1592/3 innings (his previous high was 88 IP in 2022).

When asked if he thought the heavy workload contributed to this season’s issues, Garrett said, “It’s hard to pinpoint for sure; that was my first time throwing that many innings. Maybe I could not have attacked as hard as early in the offseason, and maybe I should give myself a longer break next time.”

“I wanted to be back as soon as I could,” Garrett said. “That was my first time not being with the team for an extended period, so it kind of sucked. Seeing that we were struggling a little bit didn’t help.”

Miami entered Sunday’s game 21 games under .500 and in dire need of starting pitching. With Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez out for the season (Tommy John surgery) and Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement) and Bryan Hoeing (left hamstring strain) both on the IL, Garrett’s return was welcomed by the Marlins.

“To see him back, healthy and able to go six innings, it’s just really good,” manager Skip Schumaker said. “It’s going to really help our bullpen and also everyone else. As a position player, coming to the park knowing you have a chance to win is a really good feeling.”

But it didn’t take the Phillies long to put up a crooked number against Garrett. The fourth batter of the game, Nick Castellanos, hammered a hanging curve —a pitch that the league hit .515 against in 2023 —for a three-run home run in the first.

“Just made a bad mistake to Castellanos. Would love to have that one back, obviously, but just happy with the way I responded going forward,” Garrett said Sunday.

Indeed, after the home run, Garrett retired 13 of the last 16 batters he faced. He was pulled after recording the first out of the sixth inning, leaving two men on.

Andrew Nardi could not strand them and they both scored, so Garrett’s final line was: 5 1/3 innings, five hits, five earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts. He threw 80 pitches, 49 for strikes.

“There are pitchers in the league that it goes from three runs to six runs in a hurry, and then you have to go to your bullpen pretty quick,” Schumaker said. “I thought Brax had a really nice day.”

After trailing 3-0 in the first, Miami came back and salvaged the victory in extra innings. Pinch-hitter Emmanuel Rivera was the hero, securing his first career walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th. It was also the first walk-off RBI by a Marlin pinch-hitter since 2018, when Bryan Holaday did it.

What’s next?

Following their series loss at home to Philadelphia, Miami will travel to Detroit to begin a three-game set Monday. Sixto Sanchez will make the start for Miami and oppose Matt Manning. The game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.