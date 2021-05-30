Breaking News:

Helio Castroneves wins record-tying 4th Indianapolis 500

Marlins-Red Sox game postponed by rain at Fenway Park

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN POWTAK
·3 min read
Jazmin Lopez, left, takes a selfie that includes her wife, Glenda Lopez, second from left, both of Fitchburg, Mass., while waiting for the start of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Boston. Sunday's game was postponed due to weather. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Marlins started a lengthy road trip in rainy, chilly Boston.

Now, they'll close it back here and get another shot at the Red Sox in Fenway Park after Sunday's game was rained out.

It was called after about a 20-minute delay. The makeup is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at 5:10 p.m.

Miami lost the first two games of what was supposed to be a nine-game, 10-day trip, dealing with weather both days against the Red Sox.

“It's been a frustrating series with the rain and how things have gone,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said.

As for the makeup date and extending it to an 11-day trip now, he said: “It was not a date that we really wanted, but obviously it was out of our control.”

Being an interleague game, the Marlins make only one trip to Boston this season, so the teams had to look for a mutual day off.

Miami will be heading back to Boston after a scheduled afternoon game on June 6 in Pittsburgh, and the Red Sox will be returning home following a Sunday night matchup against their longtime rival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

On Friday, the Red Sox won 5-2 in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings due to heavy rain. Boston also won Saturday's game, 3-1, in chilly and sometimes drizzly conditions.

Saturday's game marked the first time that the Red Sox were allowed full capacity after the state removed limits on crowd sizes during the pandemic. There was a paid attendance of 25,089 with the ballpark about half full because of the weather.

Boston has won the past nine games in Fenway between the teams and is 18-6 lifetime against the Marlins.

The forecast for Sunday afternoon called for steady rain late into the night and wasn't expected to subside until early Monday morning.

Boston manager Alex Cora, who returned to the team after missing Saturday's win to be home in Puerto Rico to attend the high school graduation of his daughter Camila, figured that if they played that could have been a lot like Friday night.

“It's going to be another grind,” he said, about three hours before it was called.

Mattingly wasn't looking forward to another game that could get started and stopped. He said the team even had a discussion about whom to start, with the possibly of not burning out a starter.

“Really the forecast was: You're probably not playing nine,” Mattingly said.

“The off day will be good for us,” Mattingly said of Monday. “With things opening up, guys can go out for dinner.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Mattingly thinks SS Jazz Chisholm, who was not in Sunday's posted lineup and has missed the past four games with a sprained right ankle, could be ready on Tuesday.

Red Sox: OF/DH J.D. Martinez was not going to start Sunday after he fouled a ball off his left foot on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Off Monday before opening a two-game series in Buffalo against Toronto. RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 3.46 ERA) was pushed from Sunday to Tuesday.

Red Sox: They open a three-game series in Houston on Memorial Day. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3, 5.06) is scheduled to start for Boston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Fenway Park back to full capacity; Red Sox beat Marlins 3-1

    Playing their first game in a rejuvenated Fenway Park since the state dropped limits on crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, Nathan Eovaldi went 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Saturday. Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe each had an RBI single for Boston, which won for the seventh time in nine games and posted its ninth straight home victory over the Marlins.

  • Celtics injury report: Robert Williams doubtful for Game 4 vs. Nets

    The Boston Celtics could be without one of their best defensive players in Game 4 of the team's first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Islanders vs Bruins: Isles see plenty of room for improvement after Game 1 loss in Boston | Islanders Post Game

    David Pastrnak's hat trick led the Bruins to a 5-2 win in Game 1 but the Islanders know they have to play at a much higher level in Game 2. Barry Trotz; 'Right through our whole lineup, we're going to have to be much better'.

  • Kyrsten Sinema called the Jan. 6 commission 'critical,' but missed the Senate vote

    A vote to advance the legislation was defeated in a 54-35 vote, garnering the support of all present Democrats and six Republicans.

  • Nets at Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Game 4

    Everything you need to know for Sunday's home tilt with Brooklyn.

  • Carnival Cruise Line receives OK from CDC on port plans for Florida, Texas cruises

    Carnival Cruise Line plans to sail with passengers this July and got approval on its plans with home ports in Galveston, Miami and Port Canaveral.

  • Late-race restart springs large Xfinity Series wreck at Charlotte

    With less than 15 laps to go, a large wreck breaks out in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as the field tries to navigate a restart at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Tennis: Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

    The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.

  • 2021 Indianapolis 500 preview: Scott Dixon looks to add to his IndyCar legacy with a second 500 win

    Dixon has six IndyCar titles but just one Indy 500 win. Will he become the 21st driver to win at least two 500s?

  • Dan Evans hits back at Dominic Thiem: I'm no party animal

    Paris in the springtime is supposed to be romantic, full of dancing and courtship at the pavement cafes. But not this year – thanks to a Covid curfew of 9pm – and certainly not for Dan Evans, the British No1. Evans bit back on Friday at a suggestion that he is a frustrated party animal, who would rather be perusing the local nightclubs than practising his forehand. This provocative claim had been made – or rather implied – by the recent US Open champion Dominic Thiem. “There are guys … for whom life in the bubble is probably an advantage,” Thiem told an interviewer last month, “for example [Dan] Evans or [Alexander] Bublik. They have problems focusing on sport in normal situations. It’s great for them, they concentrate exclusively on tennis, there is nothing else.” When this comment was put to Evans – who will open his French Open campaign on Sunday – he was indignant. “According to him, I must be out a lot, partying a lot. [But] I've done all right outside of the bubble as well. I must have improved a lot inside the bubble for him to say that.” Asked how different his life would be without the pandemic to restrict his options, Evans replied “Nothing will change much. Some nice dinners, that's it. I travel with my girlfriend every week. It is not like I am on my own and single, and [I wasn’t] going nuts when there wasn't bubbles. I don't know – it is a strange comment, isn't it?” Evans’s reputation for hedonism can be partly explained by the one-year ban he served in 2017, after testing positive for cocaine. This mis-step was not entirely out of character. Until that moment, he had been easily distracted – a man who could resist anything but temptation.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.

  • Jon Jones hired one of the sharpest advisors in boxing, longtime analyst says

    Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.

  • Nikola Jokic with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/29/2021

  • NASCAR betting: Hendrick, Gibbs dominate top of Coca-Cola 600 oddsboard

    It‘s all about Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing as the NASCAR Cup Series stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday‘s Coca-Cola 600, as drivers from those garages occupy the top five spots on the oddsboard, before a significant drop to the next tier of betting entries. The two teams have separated themselves from the […]