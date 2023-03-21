Ten days after Packers CEO Mark Murphy made it clear that the Packers were done with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Murphy made it clear that he’s done talking about Aaron Rodgers.

“I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets but I’m sworn to secrecy not to say anything,” Murphy said at a Tech Summit at Lambeau Field on Monday, via Fox 11.

When Murphy last spoke about Rodgers, Murphy did little to hide the fact that the team is ready to move on. However, the Packers remain “unreasonable” (in the Jets’ view) regarding their expectations for a Rodgers trade.

As previously explained, there’s no imminent deadline to do a deal. The Packers are willing to wait until the draft. The Jets arguably should be willing to wait even longer.

Either way, the waiting game continues. But if you’re waiting for Murphy to talk some more, you’ll apparently be disappointed.

Mark Murphy says he’s “sworn to secrecy” on Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk