NBA fans tee off on Mark Jackson's commentary during the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors were fighting for their lives in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and Mark Jackson, the team’s last head coach before Steve Kerr, was on the call for ESPN.

Naturally, that was going to lead to some raised eyebrows.

Jackson has never been the highest regarded as a broadcaster, but NBA fans took exception to his performance during the Toronto Raptors’ 114-110 Game 6 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

One statement from Jackson that drew particular ire was the idea that the Warriors, the two-time defending champions with the greatest shooter of all time in Stephen Curry, were somehow brave underdogs against the mighty Raptors.

Twitter roasts Mark Jackson during NBA Finals

Here’s what Twitter was saying:

Mark Jackson says a team with Curry and Klay, arguably the best shooting tandem in NBA history, is “very limited offensively.” Get out of here. #NBAFinals — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) June 14, 2019

Mark Jackson is making the Warriors sound like the 2012 Cavs. Spare me. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) June 14, 2019

Is Marc Jackson serious? The Warriors have no business in this series? Utterly preposterous. — Chuck Aoki (@Aoki5Chuck) June 14, 2019

Warriors have 3 all-stars on the floor and are somehow the underdogs according to Mark Jackson pic.twitter.com/mgA8iIH4S7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 14, 2019

Mark Jackson has pretty much just raved about the Warriors every single time he says anything. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 14, 2019

I think Mark Jackson just said "they (the Warriors) have no business in this series..." pic.twitter.com/c2S0xCSLrp — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 14, 2019

Mark Jackson always seems like he just got called on in a meeting where he wasn't paying attention — The Give Smart Guy (@BobbyBigWheel) June 14, 2019

DORIS BURKE: Mike, we’re hearing reports from the locker room that Klay Thompson has exploded

MIKE BREEN: thanks Doris. that injury update brought to you by Men In Black International

MARK JACKSON: you cannot do that, Mike. you cannot explode. foolish decision by Klay Thompson. — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) June 14, 2019

Quite a few fans already have a replacement in mind for Jackson. The good news for ESPN: She was already in the building.

Need an NBA team (or two) to hire Marc Jackson and Jeff Van Grundy. They’re not up to the caliber of this game or series.



More Doris, please — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) June 14, 2019

Its sad that it has to come down to this, but i truly hope Jeff Van Gundy and/or Mark Jackson take a head coaching job just so we can get Doris Burke as the color analyst for these big games. — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) June 6, 2019

Mark Jackson: “The warriors have no business in this series. They have willed themselves to this point.”



Curry - 2x MVP

Klay - 5x all star

Iggy - all star, finals mvp, 2x all defense

Green - 3x all star



Get outta here with that warriors suck without Durant stuff, Give me Doris — Nathan Kerr (@youngpistachio) June 14, 2019

