NBA fans tee off on Mark Jackson's commentary during the NBA Finals

<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/ncaab/players/141602/" data-ylk="slk:Mark Jackson">Mark Jackson</a> isn't winning many fans in California during Game 6. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
The Golden State Warriors were fighting for their lives in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and Mark Jackson, the team’s last head coach before Steve Kerr, was on the call for ESPN.

Naturally, that was going to lead to some raised eyebrows.

Jackson has never been the highest regarded as a broadcaster, but NBA fans took exception to his performance during the Toronto Raptors’ 114-110 Game 6 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

One statement from Jackson that drew particular ire was the idea that the Warriors, the two-time defending champions with the greatest shooter of all time in Stephen Curry, were somehow brave underdogs against the mighty Raptors.

Here’s what Twitter was saying:

Quite a few fans already have a replacement in mind for Jackson. The good news for ESPN: She was already in the building.

