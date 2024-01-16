Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers limited in Ravens practice

The Ravens issued their first injury report of the postseason on Tuesday and it included four limited participants.

One of the four is tight end Mark Andrews, who has been designated for return from injured reserve. Andrews has been out since mid-November with an ankle injury, but the Ravens are hopeful that he can return to contribute to their Super Bowl bid.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), and linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) were also limited in the team's first on-field work ahead of their home game against the Texans.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) did not practice. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (back) was a full participant as he moves toward activation from injured reserve.