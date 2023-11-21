Mark Andrews undergoing ankle surgery Tuesday

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is undergoing surgery on his high-ankle sprain today, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist, is performing the surgery in Charlotte.

Andrews likely is out for the year, Garafolo added, with an outside chance of returning if Baltimore makes a deep playoff run.

Coach John Harbaugh kept the door open for that possibility Monday when he said "it wasn't as bad as initially feared" immediately after the game after the MRI delivered "some optimism."

Andrews damaged ligaments in his ankle and cracked his fibula on a hip-drop tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

The Ravens will lean on Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar at the position in Andrews' absence.

Andrews has 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns this season. He made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.