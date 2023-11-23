Marist football player wins The Register-Guard Athlete of the Week

Marist’s Aiden Hazen celebrates a touchdown as the No. 2 Marist Catholic Spartans defeated No. 7 Mazama 48-27 in the Class 4A OSAA state quarterfinals Nov. 10 at Marist Catholic High School in Eugene.

Marist football player Aiden Hazen is The Register-Guard's Athlete of the Week.

Hazen won the newspaper's poll for top area athletes, which is voted on by readers.

The senior rushed for a touchdown and made six solo tackles in the Spartans 25-14 victory over Seaside in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Here is another look at this week's other nominees.

JaMar Thurman, Lowell football

JaMar Thurman rushed for four touchdowns, caught another and had a 100-yard pick-6 to lead Lowell to a 32-18 win over Oakland in the Class 2A state semifinals.

Rowan Files, Lowell football

Rowan Files made 12 solo tackles in Lowell's 32-18 victory over Oakland in the Class 2A state semifinals.

Dennis Jackson Jr., Marist football

Dennis Jackson Jr. rushed for a 65-yard touchdown to help lift Marist to a 25-14 win over Seaside in the Class 4A football state semifinals.

