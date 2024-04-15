Mariners call up 21-year-old prospect Jonatan Clase in hopes of sparking an underperforming offense
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners called up top prospect Jonatan Clase on Monday, looking to help spark an offense that has underperformed in the first 2 1/2 weeks of the season.
Clase, a 21-year-old switch-hitting outfielder, was hitting .311 with four doubles, two triple and two homers in 12 games with Triple-A Tacoma to begin the season. He spent last season split between Single-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas, and he appeared in 15 spring training games with the Mariners.
Clase is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in Seattle’s organization.
He takes the roster spot of outfielder Dominic Canzone, who landed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder suffered after crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. There’s no timeline on Canzone’s recovery, but manager Scott Servais said after the game it would be a significant chunk of time missed.

