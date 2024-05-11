Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

Oakland Athletics (18-22, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-18, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (0-0); Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-2, 2.61 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -250, Athletics +196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle has a 12-8 record in home games and a 21-18 record overall. The Mariners have hit 41 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Oakland has gone 8-9 in road games and 18-22 overall. The Athletics have gone 8-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Raleigh leads the Mariners with 10 extra base hits (a double and nine home runs). Jorge Polanco is 10-for-45 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Abraham Toro has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 14-for-36 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Osvaldo Bido: day-to-day (finger), Darell Hernaiz: 10-Day IL (ankle), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.