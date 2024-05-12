Mariners and Athletics play, winner claims 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (19-22, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-19, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Alex Wood (1-2, 5.30 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (3-5, 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -242, Athletics +196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 21-19 overall and 12-9 at home. The Mariners have a 7-4 record in games decided by one run.

Oakland is 19-22 overall and 9-9 in road games. The Athletics rank third in MLB play with 52 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger has five doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Mariners. Caleb Raleigh is 6-for-33 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has six doubles, nine home runs and 25 RBI for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 11-for-33 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Osvaldo Bido: day-to-day (finger), Darell Hernaiz: 10-Day IL (ankle), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.