Marcus Stroman continues streak of dominant Yankees starts: ‘That’s why we signed him’

The Yankees made a few key offseason acquisitions in hopes of capturing their first World Series since 2009, and Marcus Stroman is proving to be one of the biggest.

In an offseason where they traded for Juan Soto, the signing of Stroman has really lifted this Yankees rotation. With so many key names like Luis Severino and Domingo German leaving through free agency, Stroman’s addition has solidified this Yankees rotation, especially in this amazing stretch New York is in.

After Saturday night’s 4-1 win over the Padres, the Yankees are now a season-high 10 games over .500 and winners of four straight and a large part of that is due to the starters, including Stroman.

The 33-year-old pitched six scoreless innings to lift the Yankees over the Padres.

“He was locked in from the jump and that’s what you love out of him,” Aaron Judge

told YES Network's Meredith Marakovits on the field after the win. "Especially against a good lineup like this. Going up against a tough team, a tough pitcher.

“We got a lot of faith in Stroman, that's why we went out and got him. That’s why we signed him. That’s why he wanted to come to New York. He wanted to be in big moments with a sold out crowd and a packed environment and he went out there and did his thing.”

Stroman’s outing on Saturday was his third consecutive quality start. Over that span, he’s given up just one run over 19.1 innings.

Impressive considering it’s been reported that the Yankees wanted to sign reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell this offseason. However, when Snell’s camp rejected a Yankees offer the team pivoted to Stroman.

Snell wound up signing a two-year deal with the Giants worth up to $62 million. Due to signing late and injuries, Snell has made just four starts and pitched to an 0-3 record and 11.40 ERA.

Through 11 starts, Stroman is 4-2 with a 2.76 ERA. The Yankees signed Stroman for two years worth $37 million. While still early, Stroman has made New York look like geniuses for the signing.

“I always knew he was a competitor but now getting a chance to see behind the scenes and how he works and how he prepares, there’s a reason why he’s been in the league so long and has had so much success,” Judge said.

Stroman’s latest gem is another example of a trend this season for the Yankees. With a lineup that includes Judge and Soto, it’s been the starting rotation that has played the biggest part for them having the best record in the AL.

Stroman’s six scoreless innings extended the Yankees starter’s streak to 25.1 innings. His outing is also the 12th time a Yankees starter has gone six scoreless this season, which is the most in MLB. Yankees starters did that only 11 times last year.

“Just more tone-setting, just outstanding pitching from our starters just continuing to set the tone for us every day,” Aaron Boone said after the game. “It was Stro today but I thought he was really sharp.”

“I think the other starters have been incredible,” Stroman said. “It just creates this flow of energy, where each guy kind of hands it off to the next guy, and we're all expecting each other to be great. We're all doing this without having the best pitcher in baseball, [Gerrit] Cole, who we are all dying to get back. So, It's been a fun run.”

Cole, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, has yet to pitch a game this season but did throw a simulated game on Saturday in Tampa. And now there’s a “chance” he can be sent on a rehab assignment next week.

Until he does, Stroman and the other starters are holding down the fort and are confident they can continue to do so until Cole returns.

“We know what we’re capable of. I think we're all just a bunch of starters who Know that we can be elite in this game and like I said, the flow of information, The pitching coaches, staff, everything's so dialed in here. We all feel really confident when we go out there each and every start.”