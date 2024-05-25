Marcus Rashford’s tears and Victor Lindelof’s can of Carling – inside Man Utd’s FA Cup celebrations

Rashford was overcome with emotion at the final whistle - Sportimage/David Klein

After winning the FA Cup, Manchester United’s celebrations ranged from tears to terrible beers. Here’s what you might have missed.

A lift for Ten Hag

United’s long list of injuries has been a hot topic all season and no player has been missed more by Ten Hag than Lisandro Martinez, featuring in only 14 matches. It was therefore fitting that as the final whistle blew, with Rasmus Hojlund dropping to his knees and United’s players wheeling away in celebration, that Martinez picked up Ten Hag and carried him onto the field.

This trophy is the duo’s latest success after last year’s League Cup and multiple trophies at Ajax. Martinez then grabbed his manager’s shoulders with excitement before running off to celebrate, all before Ten Hag could shake hands with Pep Guardiola.

Luke Shaw, who like Martinez has been limited to only 15 appearances this season, was later spotted with his arm around Ten Hag having a lengthy conversation as the manager smiled. Up by the royal box, a group of United players led by Andre Onana presented the manager with the trophy.

Ten Hag's players presented him with the trophy

The kids are more than alright

Kobbie Mainoo, United’s second goal-scorer, covered his eyes in disbelief before embracing Alejandro Garnacho, United’s first goalscorer. The two 19-year-olds have been rare positives in a testing campaign, and have now added the FA Cup to the the FA Youth Cup they won two years ago. Collecting the trophy in front of the royal box, they were joined by another youngster in 21-year-old Amad Diallo.

Rashford’s tears

In the week where he was left out of the provisional England squad for the Euros, having been captured arguing with supporters during the warm-up before facing Newcastle earlier this month, the celebrations at Wembley moved Rashford to tears. He was later spotted speaking with Ten Hag as the two embraced on the field, while later appearing dejected during a conversation with Martinez as the defender appeared to give Rashford some words of encouragement. He also notably stood on his own away from the rest of United’s players as they waited for Manchester City to collect their runners-up medals.

Ten Hag and Rashford both face uncertain futures at Old Trafford - The FA/Eddie Keogh

Lindelof gets stuck into the Carling

Of all the post-match drinks for players to consume, a can of Carling is one of the least likely - but that is exactly what Victor Lindelof was knocking back in the immediate aftermath of United’s win. The Swede posted the picture on his Instagram, with other videos showing players dancing in the dressing room as they celebrated United’s surprise victory.

Other players moving on

Sofyan Amrabat, whose loan deal expires at the end of the season, jogged over to embrace Ten Hag with the manager afterwards warmly patting the midfielder on the back. A smiling Raphael Varane waved a red flag while saying goodbye to supporters ahead of his imminent exit with his contract about to expire, before revving up the crowd with a number of fist pumps alongside Diogo Dalot. Ten Hag, after applauding supporters, notably walked over to give a brief handshake to Casemiro, who was a late withdrawal before kick-off. There has been plenty of speculation about Casemiro’s future in recent weeks.

