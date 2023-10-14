Marcus Peters is fined $13,378 for horse-collar tackle that might have changed outcome of game

Raiders defensive back Marcus Peters will surely consider the $13,378 money well spent.

That was the price of the fine for pulling Packers receiver Christian Watson down from behind with a horse-collar tackle, as Watson was heading for the end zone on what would have been a long touchdown that would have given his team a 17-10 lead.

Peters drew a foul for the maneuver, which moved the ball from the six to the three for Green Bay. After the game, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels praised Peters for making a "really smart play."

The Packers did not score a touchdown, settling instead for a field goal. And the final score was 17-13, Raiders.

There's a separate question as to whether it would be smart for the league to make it clear that, in such situations, a touchdown will be awarded. The horse-collar tackle entails very real safety risks; that's why it was prohibited nearly 20 years ago.

Does the NFL want teams to tell defensive players than, when all else fails, pull the offensive player down by the back of his collar, even if it results in a broken leg?

It's unclear whether the league will prioritize this subject for offseason discussions regarding potential rule changes. If the league truly cares about player safety, it will at least have the conversation. If the league's concern for keeping players safe is just lip service and/or window dressing, it won't be raised at all.

That's the ultimate litmus test, frankly, as to whether the league truly cares about safety — or whether the league simply pretends to care because it would be bad for business not to.