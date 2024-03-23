March Madness winners and losers: Pac-12 riding high after perfect first round

If this is its final NCAA men's basketball tournament, the Pac-12 is going out with a bang.

In its final year before losing 10 of its 12 members, the "Conference of Champions" had only four teams reach the field. But those squads are making the conference proud one last time, with every Pac-12 team advancing to the second round. In getting there, the quartet has compiled a 5-0 record.

Colorado got party going with its win over Boise State in the First Four, and on Thursday, Arizona dismantled Long Beach State, Oregon convincingly upset South Carolina and Washington State came back to beat Drake. On Friday, the Buffaloes were back in action and won of the most exhilarating games of the tournament so far, outlasting Florida 102-100 to cap off the perfect first round for the Pac-12.

The Pac-12 has had several Final Four teams this century, but it's hasn't been at the top of the mountain in decades, with its last national championship coming via Arizona in in 1997. It still has a ways to go to win one this year, but it's nice to take a moment and celebrate the conference that claims 16 national championships in the sport.

It's been a great start to the tournament for the Pac-12, but other conferences can't say the same, including one Power Six that keeps losing to double-digit seeds.

Here are the winners and losers from day two of the NCAA men's tournament first round.

Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) celebrates with forward Bangot Dak (12) and teammates after defeating the Florida Gators in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge FieldHouse.

WINNERS

Yale

Another year of an Ivy League team shocking a team in the first round.

Give Yale credit for not falling apart when Auburn stretched its lead in the second half, and the Bulldogs capitalizing on several Auburn mistakes in its 78-76 victory over the SEC tournament champions. The Ivy League is now becoming a conference known for providing shocks in the tournament after No. 15 seed Princeton stunned No. 2 Arizona last year. It may be time to give the league some more respect if it continues to beat these power schools.

Northwestern

When Northwestern lost Ty Berry to a torn meniscus in February, there were questions if the Wildcats would be able to replace one of its top producers for the rest of the season. But Northwestern didn't flinch, and facing an experienced Florida Atlantic team, the Wildcats beat the Owls to advance in the second round.

Northwestern got a big performance from Princeton transfer Ryan Langborg, who had a game-high 27 points, 12 of which came in overtime as he outscored Florida Atlantic in the extra period.

Chris Collins deserves credit for not faltering when his team has been hurt by injuries this season, and after Northwestern had no tournament experience not that long ago, the Wildcats have now won a game each of its three appearances. It'll be a tough task to go against defending champion Connecticut in the second round, but give Northwestern its flowers for what it's accomplished.

Clemson

There will be a No. 6 seed in the second round after Clemson dominated New Mexico from start to finish and beat the Lobos 77-56.

Clemson was a popular pick to be upset in the first round, but it went on a lengthy 19-2 run in the first half and coasted the rest of the way. Clemson had flown mostly under the radar after it finished the ACC regular season at 10-10, and New Mexico earned its way into the field by winning the Mountain West tournament title, so the easy win was certainly a surprise.

The Tigers had to enjoy Friday's performance after the three other No. 6 seeds all fell on Thursday. Had Clemson lost, it would've been the first time since 1989 all No. 11 seeds won in the first round, but instead, the Tigers are moving onto the second round for the first time since 2018.

LOSERS

Auburn's upset loss continues SEC woes

The SEC can't stop losing to double-digit seeds.

Auburn's collapsed against Yale was the latest embarrassing defeat for a conference that sent eight teams to the big dance. In the first round, SEC teams are 1-5 and have lost to:

No. 9 seed Michigan State.

No. 11 seed Oregon.

No. 14 seed Oakland.

No. 10 seed Colorado.

No. 13 seed Yale.

The one win? No. 2 seed Tennessee's defeat of No. 15 seed Saint Peter's.

It just means more?

Greg Sankey has to be punching the air at his conference falling apart in the first round, and it's an even bigger insult when just a few days ago, he suggested mid-major auto bids be taken out of the tournament in favor of more power conference teams. Maybe Sankey now will push harder for that to happen, that way his teams can stop losing humiliating games.

Mountain West

For as strong of a conference the Mountain West is, it just can't seem to find much success in the tournament.

The conference had San Diego State reach the national championship game last season, but it also had its three other tournament teams gone by the end of the first round. This season it's more of the same; it got six teams in, but four − Boise State, Nevada, Colorado State and New Mexico − were eliminated in the first round, with San Diego State again the only one of the bunch to advance to the second round.

It's another tough blow for a conference that was clearly the best league on the West Coast, with so many teams high in the NET rankings and worthy of being in the bracket. But the conference just isn't strong against others in the field, failing to show its strength on the biggest stage. Utah State has a chance to salvage the disappointing tournament for the Mountain West, but it won't change the negative narrative.

Florida Atlantic

No magic will happen for Florida Atlantic in this year’s tournament, with the Owls going from appearing in the 2023 Final Four to being bounced in the first round of this year’s tournament. Florida Atlantic shot itself in the foot multiple times on Friday, whether it was turning the ball over a whopping 21 times, not knowing how much time was left in regulation or getting outscored 19-7 in overtime.

The loss caps off what was mostly a disappointing season for a Florida Atlantic team coming off its best season in school history. With a majority of last season’s team back, the Owls had expectations to have another outstanding season, and while the record was good, it had two Quad 4 losses and didn’t dominate the American Athletic Conference. In the conference tournament, it lost to a bad Temple team and then there was Friday’s loss.

Most of the experienced players will be leaving the team in the upcoming offseason, and head coach Dusty May could accept a more high-profile job. Safe to say the best period in Florida Atlantic basketball history is over.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness winners, losers: Pac-12 is perfect, SEC still struggling