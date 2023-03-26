March Madness: San Diego State overcomes Creighton in final seconds to advance to Final Four

Darrion Trammell and San Diego State are headed to the first Final Four in program history after Sunday's win over Creighton. (Photo by Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

San Diego State will be dancing in the Final Four for the first time ever, but it didn't happen without a bit of controversy.

The No. 5 Aztecs endured a tough test from No. 6 Creighton in the South regional final before ultimately pulling out a 57-56 win.

There was plenty of late drama in Louisville though as SDSU turned the ball over for a Creighton layup by Baylor Scheierman with 31 seconds left to tie the game at 56. Then, as SDSU's Darrion Trammell was driving for the game-winning shot, he was fouled by Creighton's Ryan Nembhard. Trammell made the back-end of the two shots to give the Aztecs the one-point lead and all but end the game.

The two teams traded blows throughout and there was very little separation between them as No. 6 seed Creighton jumped out to an early lead before SDSU settled in. The Bluejays went into halftime with a five-point lead but the Aztecs ratcheted up the pressure and made the game a battle late. SDSU’s Lamont Butler led all scorers with 18 points, but it was the Aztecs’ collective defensive effort that secured the win as they forced the Bluejays to earn every point down the stretch.

No. 5 San Diego State will advance to face No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic in the Final Four in Houston.