What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for men's NCAA tournament Elite Eight

We're down to eight teams in the men's NCAA tournament, and the pressure is ratcheted all the way up.

After a relatively chalky second round, the upsets came fast and furious in the Sweet Sixteen. The West region devolved into chaos Thursday, as 6-seed Clemson took down 2-seed Arizona before No. 4 Alabama escaped with a two-point victory against No. 1 North Carolina.

The biggest upset by seeding came Friday, when 11-seeded North Carolina State beat 2-seeded Marquette 67-58. That was followed by another classic in the South region as Duke narrowly beat Houston to set us up with eight teams playing their best ball at the perfect time.

Given the concentration of the upsets in the West and South regions, this year's Elite Eight games each fit one of two categories: giants clashing or lower-seeded teams looking to prolong their runs. All that's left to do is tip the games off and see who will be advancing to Phoenix for the Final Four.

Related: Best Bets for Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament

Read on for the full Elite Eight schedule, including dates, start times, and TV networks.

What Men’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Saturday, March 30 (Elite Eight)

(1) UConn vs. (3) Illinois - 6:09 p.m. on TBS

(4) Alabama vs. (6) Clemson - 8:49 p.m. on TBS

Sunday, March 31 (Elite Eight)

(1) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee - 2:20 p.m. on CBS

(4) Duke vs. (11) North Carolina State - 5:05 p.m. on CBS

Remaining March Madness Schedule

Saturday, April 6th — Final Four

Monday, April 8th — National Championship Game

Sweet Sixteen Scores

(6) Clemson 77, (2) Arizona 72

(1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52

(4) Alabama 89, (1) North Carolina 87

(3) Illinois 72, (2) Iowa State 69

(11) North Carolina State 67, (2) Marquette 58

(1) Purdue 80, (5) Gonzaga 68

(4) Duke 54, (1) Houston 51

(2) Tennessee 82, (3) Creighton 75

Round of 32 Scores

(2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68

(5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68

(1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69

(2) Iowa State 67, (7) Washington State 56

(11) North Carolina State, (14) Oakland 73

(2) Tennessee 62, (7) Texas 58

(3) Illinois 89, (11) Duquesne 63

(3) Creighton, (11) Oregon 73

(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77

(1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 67

(4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55

(6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64

(4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61

(1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58

(1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95 (OT)

(5) San Diego State 85, (13) Yale 57

Round of 64 Scores

(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51

(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67

(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60

(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65

(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62

(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69

(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 73

(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60

(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 44

(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76

(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65

(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65

(2) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter’s 49

(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67

(4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89

(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61

(9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65

(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67

(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65

(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69

(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56

(1) UConn 91, (16) Stetson 52

(13) Yale 78, (4) Auburn 76

(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100

(9) Texas A&M 98, (8) Nebraska 83

(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47

(1) Purdue 86, (16) Grambling State 50

(4) Alabama 109, (13) Charleston 96

(1) Houston 86, (16) Longwood 46

(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61

(8) Utah State 88, (9) Utah State 72

(12) Grand Canyon 75, (5) Saint Mary’s 66

(9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65

First Four — Scores and Results

(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

(16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53