March Madness: Final Four schedule, games, TV times, announcers and more
The Final Four is here.
Miami wrapped up the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling comeback win over Texas in Kansas City, which officially punched the final ticket for the Final Four in Houston.
Here’s everything you need to keep up with the Final Four next weekend:
Saturday, April 1
No. 9 FAU vs. No. 5 San Diego State
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston
What: NCAA national semifinal
Time: 6:09 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Early betting line (via BetMGM): San Diego State -1.5
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston
What: NCAA national semifinal
Time: 8:49 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Early betting line (via BetMGM): UConn -5.5
Monday, April 3
No. 9 FAU/No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 5 Miami/No. 4 UConn
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston
What: NCAA championship game
Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson