March Madness: Final Four schedule, games, TV times, announcers and more

The Final Four is here.

Miami wrapped up the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling comeback win over Texas in Kansas City, which officially punched the final ticket for the Final Four in Houston.

Here’s everything you need to keep up with the Final Four next weekend:

Saturday, April 1

No. 9 FAU vs. No. 5 San Diego State

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

What: NCAA national semifinal

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Early betting line (via BetMGM): San Diego State -1.5

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 UConn

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

What: NCAA national semifinal

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Early betting line (via BetMGM): UConn -5.5

The men's Final Four will kick off on Saturday from NRG Stadium in Houston. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Monday, April 3

No. 9 FAU/No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 5 Miami/No. 4 UConn

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

What: NCAA championship game

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson