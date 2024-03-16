March Madness 2024: Where to find and print out brackets

Selection Sunday is March 17, meaning March Madness is nearly here.

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, also known as March Madness, kicks off March 19 with the First Four games hosted at the University of Dayton. The tournament will finish with the NCAA championship game April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The women's tournament starts March 20 and ends with the championship game Sunday, April 7, hosted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Whether you're a die-hard college basketball fan or just making a bracket for fun, here's what you need to know about finding and downloading brackets for March Madness this year.

Where to find March Madness 2024 brackets

The 68 men's and 68 women's teams playing in their respective tournaments, the top seeds and the play-in games won't be finalized until Selection Sunday, as the show will air at 6 p.m. ET March 17 on CBS.

However, both the NCAA and USA TODAY are already offering printable blank March Madness brackets to fill out ahead of time. Both the men's and women's brackets are available to download and view on NCAA.com and brackets.usatoday.com.

Once the field is revealed, plenty of outlets will then have printable brackets with the teams included, including the NCAA and USA TODAY.

CBS, which will broadcast the men's tournament and update a live bracket throughout, is offering a printable bracket for the men's tournament on CBSSports.com.

ESPN is also bringing back its annual Tournament Challenge on ESPN.com, in which sports fans have the chance to win prizes.

How to fill out a March Madness 2024 bracket

If you make a bracket for the ESPN Tournament Challenge but aren't sure which teams to pick, there are a few autofill bracket options. You can either choose to have the higher seed in each matchup automatically picked, have a random winner selected for each game or have ESPN generate a bracket using its Basketball Power Index.

You can also start a bracket and let a computer fill in the rest, either making random selections or using the smart bracket system to pick.

If you are filling out your bracket manually, you just have to choose which teams you think will win each game and move them on to the next round. This goes on until the championship game, where you must pick a final score in addition to a winner. The final score is often used as a tie-breaker in bracket pools.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: March Madness 2024: Where to get brackets