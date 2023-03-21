March Madness 2023: Sweet 16 is set as 2 No. 1 seeds fall for 1st time in 25 years; Monday's results from women's NCAA tournament
The Sweet 16 is set after a pair of big upsets in the round of 32: No. 8-seeded Ole Miss shocked No. 1 Stanford on Sunday, while No. 9 Miami beat No. 1 Indiana on Monday. The NCAA women's tournament continues Friday with the first Sweet 16 games in Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game April 2 on ABC.
NCAA tournament's Monday results
No. 3 Ohio State 71, No. 6 North Carolina 69 (Recap)
No. 4 Tennessee 94, No. 12 Toledo 47 (Recap)
No. 4 Villanova 76, No. 12 FGCU 57 (Recap)
No. 5 Louisville 73, No. 4 Texas 51 (Recap)
No. 9 Miami 70, No. 1 Indiana 68 (Recap)
No. 2 UConn 77, No. 7 Baylor 58 (Recap)
No. 6 Colorado 61, No. 3 Duke 53 (OT) (Recap)
No. 4 UCLA 82, No. 5 Oklahoma 73
Everything you need to know about the NCAA tournament
Ole Miss' 'gritty' defense sends No. 1 Stanford home in historic early exit
Dawn Staley's Cheyney jersey 'means a lot' to coach Alishia Mosley's team
Even without a Caitlin Clark career day, Iowa's defense could portend title run
It's time to talk nice to the SEC as Mississippi State's run boosts conference's strength
Aaliyah Edwards helms UConn's improved post play as Huskies aim to keep streaks alive
Which double-digit seed has the best Cinderella chance in the 2nd round?
Is there a team that can keep South Carolina from a repeat championship?
Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the National Player of the Year debate
How Caitlin Clark's 10 career triple-doubles rank in NCAA history
Records: Who has won the most championships, made the most Final Fours and more for women's basketball
Every winner, Final Four Most Outstanding Player and site ever for women's basketball