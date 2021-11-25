Marc Gasol officially returns to Spain

Marc Gasol announced he joined Basquet Girona on Thursday evening, as expected. Gasol, 36, team owner and founder, expands his role into the playing squad. He confirmed his decision at Fontajau, home of the LEB Oro team.

Source: EuroHoops.net

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ricky Rubio @rickyrubio9

… molta sort a la teva nova aventura amic. Un gran exemple per tots. @Marc Gasol pic.twitter.com/cd0Xg3RxZq – 1:54 PM

Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

Last night, @Ja Morant (32 points), @Desmond Bane (career-high 28) and @Jaren Jackson Jr. (26) became the first @memgrizz trio to all score 25+ points in a game since @MarcGasol (28), @RudyGay (26) and @MacBo50 (25) on March 16, 2012 vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/J87Ntyi2Eq – 2:19 PM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: While the NBA takes Thanksgiving off, Marc Gasol is poised to make it official Thursday that he is joining the active roster of @BasquetGirona and thus becoming player/team president for the Spanish second division club. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 25, 2021

Marc Gasol is widely expected to confirm his decision to join the active roster of Girona on Thursday. Gasol, 36, was already rumored to expand his role at the Spanish club from being the president to that of player-president. He set himself up for an announcement at Fontajau, home of the LEB Oro team, next Thursday, as he said in an Instagram story. -via EuroHoops.net / November 22, 2021

After contemplating his future for more than two months, Marc Gasol has decided to return to Girona Basket. As it was announced by Catalunya Radio, 36-year-old Gasol could make his debut on December 3. Gasol is also the owner and the president of the Girona club and will spend the whole season in the LEB Oro, the second Spanish basketball division. -via BasketNews / November 19, 2021