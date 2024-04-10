Maple Leafs bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Devils

New Jersey Devils (37-37-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-23-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs play the New Jersey Devils with a three win streak intact.

Toronto is 46-23-9 overall and 22-14-3 at home. The Maple Leafs have conceded 239 goals while scoring 283 for a +44 scoring differential.

New Jersey has gone 20-17-2 on the road and 37-37-5 overall. The Devils have an 11-16-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 40 goals and 56 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 27 goals and 48 assists for the Devils. Luke Hughes has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 17.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (upper-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: day to day (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok: out (hand), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body), Jack Hughes: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.