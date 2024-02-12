How many times has the Super Bowl gone into overtime?

(Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers was forced into the overtime.

The two teams, contending for the Lombardi trophy in the NFL’s season finale, could not be separated in regulation time, with the score level at 19-19 in Las Vegas.

In the first 56 Super Bowls, though, only one went into overtime, when the New England Patriots rallied from behind to win 34-28 over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons had led 28-3 in the third quarter before Tom Brady and the Patriots rallied, and eventually forced the game into overtime at 28-28.

New England would win in overtime after winning the coin flip and then moving down the field, covering 75 yards in eight plays, and ending the contest with a two-yard touchdown by running back James White.

A touchdown on the opening drive would automatically end a game at the time.

But the rules were changed last year, for postseason games only, meaning both teams would have at least one opportunity at possession of the ball in overtime.

Unless the receiving team on the opening drive conceded a safety.