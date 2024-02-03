‘So many teams’ want to trade for Bulls guard Alex Caruso

Heading into the trade deadline, there will inevitably be a ton of focus on the Chicago Bulls. Zach LaVine is likely going to be the center of attention, but with his contract, injury history, and poor play on the defensive side of the ball, it’s looking more and more likely that he will stay with the Bulls past the deadline.

While the Bulls may want to trade LaVine, they may not get many great offers. On the flip side, teams around the league are going to be very interested in Alex Caruso, but everything coming out of Chicago is that they don’t want to move him.

During a recent edition of his podcast, “The Lowe Post,” Zach Lowe of ESPN said as much, noting that he keeps hearing about teams’ interest in Caruso. (H/t Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report)

“I just keep hearing from teams all over the league, ‘Everybody wants Caruso, so many teams want to engage the Bulls on Caruso,'” Lowe said. “They keep telling me the Bulls aren’t trading Caruso. They want to stay in the play-in race. They want to stay where they are. They’re telling us they don’t want to trade Caruso.”

In addition, Lowe recently wrote in an article that he wouldn’t be shocked to see the Bulls net two first-round picks for Caruso should they change their mind and decide to trade him.

“It wouldn’t shock me if the Bulls ended up with two protected first-round picks if they ginned up a trade war for Caruso,” Lowe wrote.

So far this season, Caruso is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.9% from behind the three-point line.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire