Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE, FA Cup quarterfinal: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights

Bitter rivals Manchester United and Liverpool go head-to-head in what promises to be an epic FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's United have embraced their counter-attacking instincts in recent games and they've dragged themselves into the Champions League qualification picture in the Premier League. They won 2-0 against Everton last time out as Alejandro Garnacho was superb on the break and the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are getting back to their best too. Defensively Andre Onana has stood tall in recent weeks and United will need that to be the case if they're going to get past surging Liverpool and reach the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley.

As for injury-hit Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp was delighted with their performance at Anfield against Manchester City last weekend as they drew 1-1 but should have won it after a stunning second half display which blew City away. Mohamed Salah is back and ready to start and Liverpool's fringe players and youngsters have come up big across Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup action as they already have the League Cup trophy in the bag this season. Klopp would love to win this one against United at Old Trafford but it won't be his last trip there as Liverpool boss as these two square off in Manchester in April in the Premier League.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday (March 17)

Online: ESPN+

Manchester United starting lineup

Onana — Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka — Mainoo, McTominay, Fernandes — Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford

Liverpool starting lineup

Kelleher — Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson — Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai — Salah, Nuñez, Diaz

Manchester United team news, focus

The big injury news around United is that Mason Mount is back in training after several months out with a calf injury. That will give Erik ten Hag an extra option in midfield, while Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and Hojlund could all feature in this game. United are still missing Martinez and Shaw badly on the left-side of their defense but Lindelof has slotted in well at left back.

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Omari Forson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Jonny Evans (knock)

Liverpool team news, focus

Kelleher, Quansah and Bradley have been excellent stepping in for the injured Alisson, Konate and Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks but Konate could return this weekend. Klopp has Salah back which is a massive boost due to his incredible quality in attack and both Nunez and Diaz have been electric in attack as they've tried to fill Salah's void. Getting the midfield trio right has to be the aim for Klopp as Endo, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai were excellent against Manchester City and that trio should start at United as Liverpool rotate their stretched squad to its limit.

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Diogo Jota (knee - out months), Alisson (thigh injury), Curtis Jones (ankle), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (thigh)