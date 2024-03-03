Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Foden and Haaland goals complete comeback

Manchester City triumphed at the Etihad Stadium to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool and earn a sixth win in the last seven Manchester derbies.

Things didn’t always look as though City would win. Marcus Rashford had the first word with a blistering strike inside the first 10 minutes, beating Ederson from 25-yards with a rocket that rattled into the underside of the crossbar and finished in the back of the net.

United’s Andre Onana performed admirably in goal as City stepped up the tempo but the hosts should have entered the half-time break on level terms only for Erling Haaland to volley over the crossbar from close range.

Phil Foden, quickly making the derby his stage to perform on, nipped in from the right just before the hour mark and nailed a left footed strike into the far top corner to equalise. With 10 minutes to go Foden, aided superbly by Julian Alvarez, finished off a slick move to get into the box and coolly finished past Onana to put the hosts ahead before Haaland closed out the match in stoppage time.

Relive the action from the Manchester derby below:

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League latest

FT - Foden brace sees City come from behind to secure derby-day win

90+1 GOAL! - Haaland leaves it late but gets his goal (MCI 3-1 MUN)

80’ GOAL! - Foden’s second sends City ahead (MCI 2-1 MUN)

56’ GOAL! - Foden drills in a screamer to level (MCI 1-1 MUN)

45’ MISS! - Haaland lifts sitter over crossbar (MCI 0-1 MUN)

8’ GOAL! - Rashford rocket puts United ahead (MCI 0-1 MUN)

Manchester City FC 3 - 1 Manchester United FC

Roy Keane - ‘City showed why they’re champions'

17:49 , Ben Fleming

“I don’t want to be too hard on United because City were brilliant. They showed why they’re champions,” Keane says after the game on Sky Sports.

“What City do is they find out all your shortcomings. There’s no hiding place. It’s like a boxing ring. They wore them down. The stats show you how dominant Man City were. Haaland and De Bruyne weren’t at their best but then Foden stepped up.

“I think it’s more credit to Man City than being too critical of Man Utd. Manchester United will have to take their medicine today.”

FULL-TIME: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

17:44 , Ben Fleming

Today’s defeat represents the first time that Manchester United have lost a Premier League game in which they led at half-time for the first time since September 2014 against Leicester (5-3).

It’s also the first time that Manchester City had ever come from behind to beat Manchester United in a Premier League match. They had lost the previous 15 times in a row that they had trailed against Man Utd in the league before today.

FULL-TIME: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

17:40 , Ben Fleming

Three second-half goals to complete City’s comeback. Let’s take a look at them...

"That is one derby diamond!" 💎



Phil Foden with a ROCKET! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/EftQ3w7MUC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

Phil Foden AGAIN!



He just can't stop scoring in the Manchester derby! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JwDGkrdCuZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

Erling Haaland SEALS the derby 🎯🔵 pic.twitter.com/VWvDPzclRL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

FULL-TIME: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

17:34 , Ben Fleming

City keep pace at the top of the table.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

FULL-TIME: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

17:28 , Ben Fleming

Manchester is blue once again as a fine second-half comeback - spearheaded by local lad Phil Foden - secures all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Rashford’s stunner in the first half had given United a shock lead but Foden was the difference-maker after the break, rifling in the equaliser before finishing cutely for his second.

Haaland added the icing on the cake in injury time as City move within one point of Liverpool ahead of their crunch clash next weekend.

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

17:28 , Ben Fleming

90+9 mins: A late free-kick for United is whipped in by Fernandes but it comes to nothing and there goes the final whistle.

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

17:25 , Ben Fleming

90+5 mins: Cries of ‘ole’ ring out from the Man City fans as their players knock the ball out with ease in these final few minutes.

There’s some slight concern for Foden as he goes to the ground after a challenge but he’s back on his feet and makes way for Bobb in the closing stages.

GOAL! Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United (Haaland, 90+1 mins)

17:21 , Ben Fleming

Haaland has his goal and that should be that.

Amrabat is dispossessed by Rodri in a terrible position after a hospital pass from a United teammate.

Rodri slides through Haaland who, having missed a sitter in the first half, makes no mistake this time, curling the ball past Onana and into the far-left corner.

Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United

17:21 , Ben Fleming

90+1 mins: Eight minutes of injury time here at the Etihad as De Bruyne tries his luck from range. Onana is sprawling to his right but it’s just wide of the post.

Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United

17:17 , Ben Fleming

87 mins: The life looks sucked out of those United players still on the pitch as City continue to pour forward. De Bruyne gets the better of Kambwala but Varane does well to clear away the low cross for a corner.

Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United

17:12 , Ben Fleming

82 mins: A double change for United following that goal as Amrabat and Forson come on for Mainoo and Garnacho.

GOAL! Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United (80 mins)

17:10 , Ben Fleming

City are ahead and it’s Phil Foden’s Manchester Derby!

The Englishman spins in behind Casemiro, giving it to Alvarez and getting it back inside the box before finishing with aplomb, across Onana and into the bottom-right corner.

What a run of form he is on.

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United

17:09 , Ben Fleming

78 mins: Mainoo slides in Garnacho but Ederson is quick off the line and superb in the tackle on the Argentine, dispossessing the Argentine and winning a goal-kick.

VAR has a quick look but the onfield decision stands.

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United

17:04 , Ben Fleming

75 mins: A second change of the game for United as goalscorer Rashford makes way for Antony.

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United

17:00 , Ben Fleming

71 mins: Walker, now tries his luck from range. It’s a well-hit strike but it’s straight down the throat of Onana who catches it with ease.

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United

17:00 , Ben Fleming

70 mins: De Bruyne lets the effort fly but it’s straight into the wall.

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United

16:58 , Ben Fleming

69 mins: Haaland gets the better of Evans before skipping past Varane. The Frenchman takes no chances and hauls down the striker, receiving a yellow card for his troubles.

A free-kick in a good area for City but, before that, a change for United as Evans departs for Kambwala.

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United

16:55 , Ben Fleming

64 mins: Onana hits the turf complaining of cramp which only draws further ire from the City fans behind his goal.

After some quick treatment, he’s back on his feet as the boos continue to ring around the Etihad.

Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United

16:50 , Ben Fleming

60 mins: It always felt that City’s pressure would tell at some point. Can United now regroup and try to get themselves a greater foothold in this game as we enter the final 30 minutes?

City make the game’s first change as Alvarez comes on for Doku.

GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (Foden, 56 mins)

16:46 , Ben Fleming

A special strike from Foden to equalise for City!

Anything Rashford can do, the City forward can do just as well. Rodri feeds the Englishman who cuts inside too easily past Lindelof before rifling a left-footed strike past Onana and into the top corner.

Game on.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:43 , Ben Fleming

53 mins: The first proper spell of possession for United this entire game but it’s gifted back to Silva and City break. Foden bursts down the right but Dalot is well placed to head clear the eventual cross.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:38 , Ben Fleming

49 mins: McTominay has space to run in down the right but is positioned well to clear away his first-time cross looking for Rashford.

KICK-OFF! Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:35 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: Back underway at the Etihad - can United hold on in this second 45 minutes?

HALF-TIME: Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:32 , Ben Fleming

City have had 18 shots compared to just two from United. The expected goals (xG) tally sits at 2.7-0.19 after the first 45 minutes.

United fans, you suspect though, won’t care one bit if the score stays how it is.

HALF-TIME: Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:28 , Ben Fleming

If you’re just joining us, here are the game’s two big moments from the first half. First, Rashford’s stunning opener, followed by Haaland’s golden opportunity at the end of the half.

Marcus Rashford that is SENSATIONAL! 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/FW6jYbGdhe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

HOW has Haaland missed that? 😮 pic.twitter.com/W4bvNsfwto — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

HALF-TIME: Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:24 , Ben Fleming

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:19 , Ben Fleming

A non-stop first half draws to a close and United, somehow, lead.

Rashford’s stunner gave the visitors an early lead but it’s been all City since then.

The hosts have struggled to create a host of clear-cut chances but should have levelled on the brink of half-time when Haaland inexplicably volleyed over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:19 , Ben Fleming

45+3 mins: Into the third and final minute of first-half added time as De Bruyne whips in another cross.

United clear the initial threat but Walker’s follow-up strike is deflected over the bar.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:17 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: MISS! How on earth has Haaland not equalised?

Rodri’s crossfield cross finds Foden who cushions a header back across goal to Haaland. The Norwegian is mere yards out from goal but somehow volleys his effort over the bar.

Guardiola turns away in disgust - that is a golden opportunity wasted by his star striker.

HOW has Haaland missed that? 😮 pic.twitter.com/W4bvNsfwto — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:13 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: Foden’s cross is only partially cleared by Casemiro but falls onto the right foot of the onrushing De Bruyne. It’s a difficult chance for the Belgian and he blazes it well wide of the target.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:10 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: Foden gets to the byline well but his clipped cross is claimed again by Onana. It’s been an impressive first half for the United shot-stopper.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:06 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: Chances continue to pile up for City but De Bruyne fires wide with a difficult effort.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:04 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: SAVE! More smart keeping from Onana as he gets down low to his left to push Rodri’s improvised volley around the post for a corner.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:04 , Ben Fleming

32 mins: Casemiro fails to clear City’s cross properly and the ball pops to Haaland on the six-yard box. It’s the first real chance the City striker has had but he can’t redirect the ball on target.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

16:01 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: Doku plays a nice one-two as he drifts into the box but the Belgian’s eventual effort is skewed wide and over the bar.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

15:59 , Ben Fleming

27 mins: United’s flat 4-4-2 formation has done a good job of nullifying City so far but Guardiola’s side are still seeing the lion’s share of the ball.

Whether Ten Hag’s side can maintain their concentration for the entire 90 minutes is another thing altogether.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

15:54 , Ben Fleming

23 mins: City’s set-piece deliveries have let them down so far as Onana comes through the crowd again to claim a high ball.

Up the other end, United go but Rashford gets it all wrong as he tries to strike McTominay’s cross on target from a tight angle.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

15:50 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: SAVE! Foden, again, rushes through on goal but it’s a smart save once more from Onana to deny him.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

15:49 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: Almost another great chance for Rashford after Dias’ slip plays him through.

It’s a poor first touch, though, from the United forward which allows Walker to rush back and win the ball.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

15:47 , Ben Fleming

16 mins: De Bruyne, now, picks up the ball inside the area but his eventual effort is sliced well wide of the target.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

15:46 , Ben Fleming

14 mins: SAVE! United’s back four is all over the place, briefly, as Foden finds some space inside the box. His low effort from a tight angle is turned around the corner well by Onana.

Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

15:44 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: City are back on the attack straight after that goal. Foden whips in a corner to the near post and Fernandes almost slices it into his own net.

It’s out for another corner which Fernandes clears away with greater authority, this time.

GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United (Rashford, 8 mins)

15:40 , Ben Fleming

A screamer from Rashford to give United the lead!

Onana finds Fernandes from the goal-kick and the United captain does superbly to hold up the ball against Dias. Eventually, he lays it off to the onrushing Rashford and his first-time effort crashes off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

A dream start for the visitors against the run of play.

Marcus Rashford that is SENSATIONAL! 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/FW6jYbGdhe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United

15:37 , Ben Fleming

6 mins: Doku’s flashing cross almost catches out Onana at the near post but it’s just into the side-netting.

Up the other end, Garnacho and Rashford surge forward but the former’s cross looking for the Englishman deflects up into the gloves of Ederson.

Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United

15:35 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: Stones goes down inside the box under a tackle from Casemiro but referee Andy Madley waves away the protests.

VAR has a look as play continues but the onfield decision is upheld. It looked like the City defender clipped the back of Casemiro’s boot as he went to ground.

Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United

15:33 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: An early corner is worked short and eventually out to Foden on the edge of the box but his effort is headed behind for another corner by Dalot.

The second corner is cleared away at the near post by Fernandes.

KICK-OFF! Manchester City 0-0 Manchester United

15:32 , Ben Fleming

1 min: The hosts get us underway at the Etihad.

Closing in on kick-off

15:26 , Ben Fleming

We’re just moments away from kick-off and the atmosphere is brewing nicely inside the Etihad Stadium.

What has the latest edition of the Manchester derby got in store for us? Let’s find out shortly...

Ratcliffe’s first Manchester derby

15:22 , Ben Fleming

Today’s match is the first Manchester derby since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a co-owner of Manchester United and took over their footballing operations.

When the deal was completed he said he wanted to knock Manchester City “off their perch” within three years and described their 4-0 win over Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League semi-final as “the best football I’ve seen”.

Will Ratcliffe get his wish earlier than expected with a United victory this afternoon?

Haaland looking to inflict more woes on Manchester rivals

15:18 , Ben Fleming

Back to his best against Luton in midweek, Haaland will be eyeing up more goals against an injury-hit United defence.

Against no side has the Norwegian scored more Premier League goals than against Manchester United (5). Indeed, only Sergio Agüero (8) has scored more Manchester derby goals for the Citizens in the competition than Haaland.

(Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes looking for improved display in landmark appearance

15:14 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was a doubt in midweek but has been passed fit to start, meaning he has not missed a Premier League match through injury for two years.

It is the Portuguese international’s 150th Premier League appearance today and he will no doubt be eyeing up an important contribution in this game.

The 29-year-old has created more chances than any other player in the competition this term (74) but his rate of a goal or assist every 281 minutes this term is his lowest in any of his five campaigns.

Guardiola warns about Manchester derby emotions

15:10 , Ben Fleming

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City must not be distracted by emotions in Sunday’s derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who won 3-0 at Old Trafford in October, are second in the Premier League, four places above United and four points behind leaders Liverpool whom they are determined to catch.

Any drop in points could be costly in the title race though today’s encounter may not be as easy as first expected. Though City are unbeaten in 18 games, United have lost only once in this calendar year.

“What I learn from my experience in these types of games is to be more calm, relax, don’t talk about many things,” Guardiola said.

“Just focus on tactics and what you have to do to beat them, not about emotions - because emotions will be there, without doubt.”

Earlier today

15:05 , Ben Fleming

Sunday’s early game saw Bournemouth claim their first win of the year with a hard-fought 2-0 away victory against Burnley.

Goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo either side of half-time move the Cherries up to 13th, while Vincent Kompany’s side remain in 19th and 11 points off safety.

(Getty Images)

Inside the power battles at the heart of the new Manchester United

15:00 , Ben Fleming

Over the past few months, Jean-Claude Blanc has kept a line of dialogue open with Zinedine Zidane. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos and Blanc, the chief executive of its sports arm, have long been admirers of the former Real Madrid manager. That level of Champions League success is naturally what Ineos is aspiring to at Manchester United.

This isn’t to say that Zidane is set to take over at Old Trafford in the summer, but it is a connection the group is naturally keeping open.

It similarly feeds into the feeling around Erik ten Hag’s future. Virtually everyone is saying it is up in the air. Ineos is monitoring everything and consulting, and will make the decision it best sees fit.

Miguel Delaney, meanwhile, takes a look at the shifting power dynamics at Old Trafford following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover:

Inside the power battles at the heart of the new Manchester United

How Phil Foden became Man City’s invisible, invaluable talisman

14:54 , Ben Fleming

The last time Manchester United visited the Etihad Stadium, Phil Foden achieved a historic feat. He became the first player to score a hat-trick in a Manchester derby for all of nine minutes. Admittedly, until Erling Haaland had completed his own treble, no one else had mustered one in the fixture since Andrei Kanchelskis in 1994.

The last time Manchester City beat Manchester United, Foden was on target and yet overshadowed by Haaland again, scoring the third goal at Old Trafford in October. As he approaches his 12th derby – at 23, it is another indication of how Foden is amassing the numbers of a senior player while still relatively young – it is as a member of the supporting cast again.

Ahead of today’s fixture, Richard Jolly takes a look at City’s home-grown talisman

How Phil Foden became Man City’s invisible, invaluable talisman

City emulating United

14:47 , Ben Fleming

Man City have won five of the last six Premier League titles, while Manchester United’s most recent league title came in 2013 - Sir Alex Ferguson’s final year in charge.

Last year City matched their rivals’ feat from 1998-99 by winning the Treble and are battling to repeat the feat this season by vying for the Premier League title, the Champions League trophy and the FA Cup.

Manchester United team news

14:40 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, makes two changes from his FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest. Evans starts in central defence alongside Varane, with Amrabat dropping to the bench and Lindelof shifting to left-back.

The other change sees Mainoo come in for Antony. The youngster will partner Casemiro in a midfield-two, with McTominay moving further forward and Fernandes, presumably, shifting out to the right wing.

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof, Mainoo, Casemiro, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

Subs: Bayindir, Kambwala, Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Collyer, Eriksen, Forson, Antony.

Manchester City team news

14:34 , Ben Fleming

Pep Guardiola makes five changes from his 6-2 midweek win over Luton. Ederson returns in goal in place of Ortgea, while Akanji is replaced by Dias in central defence.

Further up the pitch, Rodri, Foden and Doku come into the side, with Nunes and Kovavic dropping to the bench and the injured Grealish missing out altogether.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Kovacic, Alvarez, Gomez, Gvardiol, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

The teams are in!

14:31 , Ben Fleming

In the blue corner for #MCIMUN! 👊🩵



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Kovacic, Alvarez, Gomez, Gvardiol, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/9HBTctqtXJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 3, 2024

Team news coming shortly

14:29 , Ben Fleming

We should have starting XIs landing in the next few minutes - will there be any surprises in store?

(Getty Images)

Manchester derby results

14:13 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City have won five of their last six games in all competitions against Manchester United. Their only loss in that time came in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in January 2023.

How Manchester United could line up

14:05 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Fernandes and Varance expected to be fit

14:00 , Ben Fleming

Both Fernandes and Varane picked up niggles in the FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest but manager Erik ten Hag says he expects both to feature today.

“They fought to be part and they came well out of the game so I think they will be available for Sunday as well,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The Dutchman, meanwhile, admitted he won’t be able to call on the services of Harry Maguire after the Englishman missed the midweek victory over Forest. Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all unavailable, while Rasmus Hojlund will be back later in March from a muscular problem.

How Manchester City could line up

13:53 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Silva, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Jack Grealish set to miss Manchester Derby

13:50 , Ben Fleming

City’s big injury news is that Grealish will miss today’s game. The Englishman returned in midweek for the FA Cup game against Luton but was forced off in the first half due to a recurrence of a groin injury.

“I don’t think [he will be back before the internationals],” Guardiola said when asked in the week about Grealish’s condition.

“I haven’t spoken to the doctors but I think he has to recover well to use him as much as possible. We have an alternative. Setbacks in life are always there, it is how you overcome them.”

Elsewhere, Kevin De Bruyne could start back-to-back games after a slight niggle. The Belgian returned in style against Luton, notching up four assists for Erling Haaland.

Team News

13:45 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got about 45 minutes until the starting lineups are out. Let’s start by taking a look at some of the early team news...

Micah Richards - Phil Foden reaching ‘world-class levels'

13:42 , Ben Fleming

Another player that has come in for plenty of praise in recent months is Phil Foden who has been City’s in-form player, particularly in the absence of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

“He wants to make things happen, his passing is getting better and he’s still only young,” he said on Sky Sports.

“When you come onto the scene early and do so well, it can go to your head - I was in that situation at times - but people we always wondering: ‘Is he going to be world-class?’ Now, he is rising towards them levels because he has that level of consistency and it’s great to see.”

(Getty Images)

Neville - Mainoo a ‘bright light’ for United

13:35 , Ben Fleming

Speaking in the build-up to today’s game, former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has hailed the impact of Kobbie Mainoo since coming into Erik ten Hag’s side.

“I always think of Mainoo’s first three games away at Goodison Park, St James’ Park and Anfield and he handled it really well,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Him and Casemiro are better together and the results have picked up but I don’t think they’ve stopped enough shots.

“There is still an element of working better together in a defensive sense and it’s a big test today but his first few months have been outstanding and I always think he stands up when Manchester United are struggling in games.”

Late Lucas Digne goal sees Aston Villa snatch win over battling Luton

13:28 , Ben Fleming

Aston Villa maintained their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League as substitute Lucas Digne headed an 89th-minute winner to defeat Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

Unai Emery’s side looked to have thrown away two points, allowing Luton to fight back from two goals down in the second half, until Digne arrived at the far post to turn Moussa Diaby’s deep cross past Thomas Kaminski and into the net, in front of ecstatic away fans.

The hosts had fought back bravely to level the game at 2-2, Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris scoring after a brace from Ollie Watkins had seemingly put Villa in control at the break.

Defeat for Rob Edwards’ side was their fourth in a row, whilst Villa maintained their five-point lead over Tottenham in the race for the Champions League.

A heartbreaking defeat for the home side:

Late Lucas Digne goal sees Aston Villa snatch win over battling Luton

Tottenham strike in quick succession to return to winning ways against Crystal Palace

13:21 , Ben Fleming

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home victory over Crystal Palace after a dazzling spell of three goals in 11 second-half minutes.

Ange Postecoglou’s team were heading for a second straight defeat when fit-again Eberechi Eze curled home for Oliver Glasner’s side with 59 minutes on the clock.

Substitute Brennan Johnson helped turn the match back in Spurs’ favour, though, with a brilliant assist for Timo Werner’s 77th-minute equaliser before Cristian Romero headed in a second soon after.

Captain Son Heung-min wrapped up the scoring two minutes from time after Johnson had sent him away to earn the hosts a much-needed win in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham strike in quick succession to return to winning ways against Crystal Palace

Mark Knopfler sees Eddie Howe get a tune out of Newcastle against Wolves

13:14 , Ben Fleming

Eddie Howe managed to get a tune out of his team with rock star Mark Knopfler watching as clinical Newcastle ended Wolves’ three-game winning run.

Knopfler was at St James’ Park to unveil a charity recording of the theme from Local Hero, the song to which the Magpies run out, and witnessed a 3-0 home victory – a first in the Premier League since December 16 – courtesy of Alexander Isak’s 15th goal of the season, Anthony Gordon’s 10th and substitute Tino Livramento’s first for the club.

Head coach Howe, who had spoken of his own musical ability – or more accurately, lack of it – in the run-up to the game, came up with the perfect game plan, sucking Wolves in by allowing them possession and then hitting them on the break in devastating fashion.

The visitors rallied late in the game, but were unable to find a way past keeper Martin Dubravka in front of a crowd of 52,206 at a wintry St James’.

Back to winning ways for the Magpies:

Mark Knopfler sees Eddie Howe get a tune out of Newcastle against Wolves

Rodrigo Muniz on target again as Fulham brush aside Brighton

13:07 , Ben Fleming

Rodrigo Muniz was on the scoresheet again as Fulham claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Brighton at Craven Cottage.

The Brazilian forward claimed his fifth Premier League goal in his last five matches after Harry Wilson’s long-range effort put the Cottagers’ ahead.

Adama Traore came off the bench to score in second-half added time.

Fulham registered their first back-to-back league wins since December after their 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Another impressive display from Marco Silva’s side:

Rodrigo Muniz on target again as Fulham brush aside Brighton

Everton’s on-field woes not solved by reduced points deduction

13:00 , Ben Fleming

West Ham scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind at Goodison Park as a mixed afternoon for Everton striker Beto ended in a 3-1 defeat.

The Portuguese forward’s redemptive goal after missing the Toffees’ first penalty of the season had put his side ahead but his joy was short-lived.

Kurt Zouma equalised within six minutes and then Tomas Soucek, with a brilliant outside-of-the-foot strike in the 91st minute was followed by Edson Alvarez’s breakaway as Everton’s winless run was extended to 10 matches.

A week which began with news of the Toffees’ 10-point deduction being reduced to six, lifting them out of the relegation zone, ended with more recriminations and questions.

Everton’s on-field woes not solved by reduced points deduction

Chelsea fans turn on Mauricio Pochettino after latest disappointing result

12:54 , Ben Fleming

Chelsea fans turned on Mauricio Pochettino as they watched their side labour to a 2-2 draw at west London rivals Brentford.

The Blues were leading through a Nicolas Jackson header but were pegged back by Mads Roerslev’s close-range strike. And shortly after Yoane Wissa put Brentford ahead with a spectacular overhead kick, the away fans began singing the name of former manager Jose Mourinho as well as calling for Pochettino to go.

But the Blues at least rescued a point on Pochettino’s 52nd birthday after Axel Disasi scored a late equaliser.

Report from another disappointing day for the Blues:

Chelsea fans turn on Mauricio Pochettino after latest disappointing result

Darwin Nunez proves status as Liverpool’s man of massive moments to keep Reds’ title fight intact

12:47 , Ben Fleming

Just seconds from the end, Darwin Nunez produced one of those uproarious moments that you might usually say was a sign of where the title is going. The evidence of this season, however, suggests it’s going to need many more of them.

Perhaps the greatest significance of this 99th-minute 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, beyond the vintage late header of such a classic run-in victory, was that Jurgen Klopp’s side kept persevering despite so many absences. They have kept this form going, and still have a number of stars to come back.

The return of a player who is definitely ascending to that kind of level for supporters was the crucial difference here.

Nunez might still be a source of debate for many other people in football, but there is no doubt the Liverpool fans love him, or that he is clearly now invaluable for these moments. This 99th-minute header kept a tone that was set with that double against Newcastle United back in August.

Miguel Delaney’s report from the City Ground:

Nunez remains Liverpool’s man of massive moments to keep title fight intact

Yesterday’s action

12:40 , Ben Fleming

We’ve still just under three hours until kick-off here at the Etihad Stadium so let’s take a break from build-up to look back on yesterday’s results in the Premier League...

Casemiro - Derby days are ‘meant to be enjoyed'

12:34 , Ben Fleming

Casemiro notched up his first goal of the season against Nottingham Forest in midweek and is now eyeing up an equally important contribution on derby day.

The Brazilian has missed much of the season through injury but, now back in the team, the former Real Madrid midfielder wants his side to savour the occasion on Sunday.

“They’re the games where you notice the fans want the game. The players want the game. The club want the game,’ he told the club’s website.

“I think they’re games and days that are meant to be enjoyed. That’s how I feel. They’re beautiful games. We know that in order to win, if we win that match it’ll boost the team morale and the club morale, especially considering how important it would be for the end of the season.

“But we have to face every match like a final, as if they were all important matches. So I think this is another important match for us.”

Guardiola singles out United key threat

12:25 , Ben Fleming

Ahead of this afternoon’s game, Guardiola has singled out Bruno Fernandes as one of United’s key threats.

The Portuguese international has endured a quieter spell in recent months and has come in for some criticism but the Spanish coach believes he still possesses an abundance of quality.

‘He is an exceptional player,’ Guardiola said. “Especially the consistency to play in every single game and in every single competition.

“I admire him a lot for that. He is a guy that when he has the ball, something is going to happen. In set pieces, in connections with players up front with [Alejandro] Garnacho, with Rashford, all the strikers they have up there.”

Asked if his side will work to specifically nullify Fernandes’ threat, Guardiola said: “Of course, it always has to be like that. Always he can be creating something.”

(AP)

Why is Man City vs Manchester United kicking off at an ‘unusual’ time today?

12:16 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium as the hosts to bolster their bid for another title with derby day victory - but the match is kicking off at the “unusual” time of 3.30pm GMT.

The clash between the cross-town rivals looked set to take the 4:30pm slot on ‘Super Sunday’, when the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend is usually played.

But the kick-off time has been brought forward by an hour following consultation between the local authorities and broadcasters, with both clubs agreeing to the change.

A statement from Manchester United confirmed: “The unusual start time was agreed following consultation between the clubs, the broadcaster and local authorities.”

It follows the reverse fixture also kicking off an hour earlier than usual in October, while Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford next month will also kick off at 3:30pm.

Guardiola responds to Ratcliffe comments

12:07 , Mike Jones

When Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25% stake in Manchester United was finalised the Ineos billionaire came out and said that his goal was to ‘knock Man City off the perch’.

Since then Pep Guardiola has had his say believing that this era of the English top flight belongs to his club.

"The 80s was Liverpool, 90s United and now we have won seven Premier Leagues in the last 11 or 12 years," said Guardiola.

"But in 50 or 60 years there has never been one country where one team always dominates and controls everything. We will try in this organisation to extend this as much as possible for many years.

"Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his people know the diagnosis of their club. I don’t know anything about that club. If they said they need two or three years to be there, who am I to say the opposite?"

How Phil Foden became Man City’s invisible, invaluable talisman

12:00 , Mike Jones

The last time Manchester United visited the Etihad Stadium, Phil Foden achieved a historic feat. He became the first player to score a hat-trick in a Manchester derby for all of nine minutes. Admittedly, until Erling Haaland had completed his own treble, no one else had mustered one in the fixture since Andrei Kanchelskis in 1994.

The last time Manchester City beat Manchester United, Foden was on target and yet overshadowed by Haaland again, scoring the third goal at Old Trafford in October. As he approaches his 12th derby – at 23, it is another indication of how Foden is amassing the numbers of a senior player while still relatively young – it is as a member of the supporting cast again.

How Phil Foden became Man City’s invisible, invaluable talisman

City emulating United

11:50 , Mike Jones

Man City have won five of the last six Premier League titles, while Manchester United’s most recent league title came in 2013 - Sir Alex Ferguson’s final year in charge.

Last year City matched their rivals’ feat from 1998-99 by winning the Treble and are battling to repeat the feat this season by vying for the Premier League title, the Champions League trophy and the FA Cup.

United’s shocking defence

11:42 , Mike Jones

Manchester City have scored a combined 10 goals in their last two home games against Manchester United and are vying for a third consecutive home league win against them for the first time since a run of four wins between 1952 and 1955.

With the Red Devils missing key defenders for this clash it could turn out to be a big scoreline again for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Guardiola sees Ratcliffe praise as an ‘honour'

11:35 , Mike Jones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it is a "complete honour" to receive praise from Manchester United’s new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe who claimed City have played some of the best football he had ever seen.

"I just say ‘thank you so much’," Guardiola said. "Sometimes they are more than the titles, the compliments of the personalities that make this country, like Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments.

“It is a complete honour for us.

"One can produce emotions and feelings for the players and our rivals. That helps to do our job. Thank you so much on behalf of all of us."

Inside the power battles at the heart of the new Manchester United

11:27 , Mike Jones

Over the past few months, Jean-Claude Blanc has kept a line of dialogue open with Zinedine Zidane. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos and Blanc, the chief executive of its sports arm, have long been admirers of the former Real Madrid manager. That level of Champions League success is naturally what Ineos is aspiring to at Manchester United.

This isn’t to say that Zidane is set to take over at Old Trafford in the summer, but it is a connection the group is naturally keeping open.

It similarly feeds into the feeling around Erik ten Hag’s future. Virtually everyone is saying it is up in the air. Ineos is monitoring everything and consulting, and will make the decision it best sees fit.

Inside the power battles at the heart of the new Manchester United

Manchester derby results

11:18 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City have won five of their last six games in all competitions against Manchester United. Their only loss in that time came in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in January 2023.

Ratcliffe’s first Manchester derby

11:08 , Mike Jones

Today’s match is the first Manchester derby since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a co-owner of Manchester United and took over their footballing operations.

When the deal completed he said he wanted to knock Manchester City "off their perch" within three years and described their 4-0 win over Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League semi-final as "the best football I’ve seen".

Will Ratcliffe get his wish earlier than expected with a United victory this afternoon?

What’s happening in the title race?

11:00 , Mike Jones

Premier League leaders Liverpool moved four points ahead of Manchester City and ensured their lead would remain in tact following the latest of late winners in their clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It was a controversial goal following an earlier refereeing error but Darwin Nunez leapt highest in the box to nod home Alexis Mac Allister’s cross and earn Jurgen Klopp’s men a valuable three points.

City are now seeking to close the gap but face a potentially tricky encounter against Manchester United. Though seeming in-and-out of form Erik ten Hag’s men have the capabilities of making things difficult at the Etihad Stadium but they will need to turn up in their best form.

The Red Devils could decide the fate of the Premier League if they take points from City today.

Elsewhere, Arsenal face Sheffield United on Monday night and hope to close the gap on Liverpool as well.

Erik ten Hag demands apology from Fulham over Bruno Fernandes TikTok video

10:49 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag has told Fulham that they should apologise for posting a video of Bruno Fernandes that mocked them and insisted they were “totally out of order”.

Fulham put a clip on Tiktok of the Manchester United captain writhing in apparent pain after a challenge by Sasa Lukic during their 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday with the caption “so glad he’s ok”.

Erik ten Hag demands apology from Fulham over Bruno Fernandes TikTok video

Guardiola warns about Manchester derby emotions

10:41 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City must not be distracted by emotions in Sunday’s derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who won 3-0 at Old Trafford in October, are second in the Premier League, four places above United and four points behind leaders Liverpool whom they are determined to catch.

Any drop in points could be costly in the title race though today’s encounter may not be as easy as first expected. Though City are unbeaten in 18 games, United have lost only once in this calendar year.

"What I learn from my experience in these types of games is to be more calm, relax, don’t talk about many things," Guardiola said.

"Just focus on tactics and what you have to do to beat them, not about emotions - because emotions will be there, without doubt."

Man City vs Man Utd prediction

10:32 , Mike Jones

Being the more dominant side in Manchester in recent years, and with home advantage, makes Manchester City the odds on favourites to get a win today. Liverpool’s last-ditch winner against Nottingham Forest also adds to the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men who will hope to continue their fine form with a spanking victory over their city rivals.

United on the other hand could use this match as a stepping stone to end the season on a high. Victory would propel them into the contest for a top four spot though defeat would leave them 11 points adrift of Aston Villa.

Overall though it is difficult to look past the reigning Premier League champions who should cruise to a comfortable victory.

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United.

Man City vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

10:23 , Mike Jones

Though both managers have injuries in their squads to deal with, the teams should be fairly strong this afternoon. City will have the edge in terms of quality especially as United’s defence looks far from stable.

Here’s how we see the teams lining up today:

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Silva, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Early team news for Man City vs Man Utd

10:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester City will be without Jack Grealish, who Pep Guardiola fears will not be back until after the international break later this month.

Erik ten Hag should have an unchanged squad from which to pick, having allayed injury fears around Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane by declaring both fit to feature. Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all unavailable, while Rasmus Hojlund will be back later in March from a muscular problem.

How to watch Manchester derby on TV

10:07 , Mike Jones

The Manchester derby will kick off at 3.30pm GMT on Sunday 3 March at the Etihad Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3pm. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Inside the power battles at the heart of the new Manchester United

10:00 , Mike Jones

ver the past few months, Jean-Claude Blanc has kept a line of dialogue open with Zinedine Zidane. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos and Blanc, the chief executive of its sports arm, have long been admirers of the former Real Madrid manager. That level of Champions League success is naturally what Ineos is aspiring to at Manchester United.

This isn’t to say that Zidane is set to take over at Old Trafford in the summer, but it is a connection the group is naturally keeping open.

It similarly feeds into the feeling around Erik ten Hag’s future. Virtually everyone is saying it is up in the air. Ineos is monitoring everything and consulting, and will make the decision it best sees fit.

That will, of course, be based on much more than one game but last weekend’s home defeat to Fulham was all the more unfortunate given it came at a crucial time, just before Sunday’s Manchester derby. The 2-1 loss was all the worse since it felt such an abrupt regression when everything had been going much better.

Inside the power battles at the heart of the new Manchester United