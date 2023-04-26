Manchester City vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates after hosts take early lead

Manchester City vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates after hosts are denied penalty

08:07 PM

GOAL!!

City 1 Arsenal 0 (De Bruyne)

08:07 PM

4 min: Man City 0 Arsenal 0

Big call from Oliver again, this time when Grealish flies down the left again, pings a cross through the six-yard box and Ramsey dives to push it away. Should really have grabbed it. The parry is heading straight to Haaland but Partey jumps in front of him and Haaland kicks him on the heel. City want a penalty as Partey didn't play the ball but put himself in there to obstruct Haaland. Oliver deems it an Arsenal free-kick and VAR concurs.

08:04 PM

2 min: Man City 0 Arsenal 0

Big shouts for handball from the crowd when Grealish pulls the ball back to De Bruyne whose dinked cross seems to strike White on the hand from close quarters. Oliver waves play on.

08:02 PM

1 min: Man City 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal kick-off, attacking from right to left and fizz it up their right. Akanji deals with it and switches to his right. City move past halfway, lose possession and Arsenal come back up the right.

08:01 PM

Blue Moon rings round the Etihad

Arteta and Guardiola embrace, one hand behind each other's head. Both eschewing the power pat on their oppo's cheek.

07:58 PM

The teams walk out

Both sides are in their home kits; City in light blue and white, Arsenal in red with their Herbert Chapman white sleeves and shorts.

07:55 PM

Arsenal are in the tunnel first

And Martin Keown thinks that it means they have lost the mind games. His Arsenal would never be first in the tunnel.

07:45 PM

Oliver Brown's preview

'It's an evening when the eyes of the sporting world really do feel fixed on Manchester'



🎥 @OliverBrown_tel outside the Etihad ahead of a huge Premier League clash.#TelegraphFootball | #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/KLWvNJPkk1 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 26, 2023

07:43 PM

Jamie Carragher's pre-match thoughts

The stand-out news with the team sheets is Kyle Walker coming back in for Manchester City. It is understandable because there is no quicker defender - especially with regards his recovery pace. That will be vital tonight against Martinelli or Saka. But the intriguing consequence of his inclusion is who plays left-back when City lose the ball and revert to a back four? Will it be Walker or Akanji? Neither are at their most comfortable on the left. Usually, Aymeric Laporte would be the more natural fit to replace Ake. It shows that Guardiola is concerned about Arsenal’s pace, but he will be aware Walker and Akanji will look more awkward if they regularly find themselves in an unfamiliar position. Mikel Arteta will look at that and see them as the players to target. When City play from the back, Arteta will be happy to see Walker or Akanji on the ball on the left and expect his attackers to be ready. The start is critical for Arsenal. City are the masters of the early goal. They regularly score in the first ten minutes. Arsenal need to get through the first part of the game and grow their belief.

Story continues

07:22 PM

Jason Burt reports from the Etihad

Big question will be how Manchester City line up defensively. With Nathan Ake out injured it looks like Manuel Akanji will move from right to left of the back three with Kyle Walker coming in on the right hand side. It will be interesting to see how Akanji copes up against Bukayo Saka.

07:18 PM

Pep Guardiola is bearded in the home dugout

It is a really, really important game. Yes, always, always [butterflies]. There are more butterflies than welcome. Everybody knows who we have to face and what we have to do. We will try to impose our game I love that we play at home and feel comfortable … the grass is in perfect condition.

07:12 PM

Mikel Arteta speaks

This is where we have to be, we are Arsenal Football Club and we have to always be at the highest level. We have managed to do that for the last nine months and this is the last push. We want to play our way and win. You have to be clinical against a team that has the ability to punish you at any moment, but we have that as well. We always seem to give City one or two opportunities to punish us, and it is done, so you have to be incredibly good in every department in every minute to win the game. We want to try to win, but after that there are another five games. There is still a long way to go.

07:09 PM

Your teams in black and white

Manchester City Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Grealish, Haaland.

Substitutes Ortega, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

Arsenal Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus.

Substitutes Turner, Tierney, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah.

Referee Michael Oliver (Ashington)

07:02 PM

Arsenal go with expected XI

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🔙 Xhaka returns

🪄 Odegaard makes 100th appearance

⚡️ Jesus in attack



Let’s do this - together! pic.twitter.com/0oUpIYvl0o — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 26, 2023

07:01 PM

Kyle Walker starts for City

06:59 PM

Jason Burt reports from the Etihad

A guy has just sat down in the seating for The Tunnel Club - the premium hospitality area at the Etihad Stadium, right behind the dug-outs – wearing a half-and-half Manchester City and Arsenal scarf. I pass no further comment.

Half and half - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Ah, the eternal/infernal half and half. I have more sympathy for this than some. They're souvenirs of the occasion, not for regular match-going supporters and not a sign of neutrality. They're for the kind of fans clubs want to attract for their hospitality packages. I'd rather all matchgoing fans had some kind of deep tribal affiliation but that bus has long gone. Some things are not for us and that's OK. I wouldn't buy one but I wouldn't buy a replica shirt either.

06:43 PM

Three tactical battles that could decide the game

By Daniel Zeqiri

Erling Haaland vs Arsenal's central defence

In January's FA Cup tie, Arteta man-marked City's front three with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding and Gabriel stretched across the pitch. This left Holding in a one-on-one battle with Erling Haaland, and despite a game effort he was subbed at half-time on a booking.

Without William Saliba, does Arteta risk deploying the same strategy? Does he shuffle the pack and drop Holding, putting his most aggressive and robust defender Gabriel on Haaland with Tierney to his left? Should Arsenal go for a more zonal approach and avoid a physical confrontation with City's fearsome striker?

Bukayo Saka vs Aymeric Laporte

Nathan Ake's hamstring injury is one small cause for Arsenal optimism, because his deputy Aymeric Laporte is not as comfortable when isolated against attackers in full-back areas.

City started Bernardo Silva at left-back in February's game at the Emirates, and Arsenal were perhaps guilty of not exploiting that vulnerability to the full.

After a couple of quiet games, Saka was lively against Southampton and is crucial to Arsenal's chances at the Etihad. The importance of finding him down the right could influence Arteta's selection on that side of his defence.



Kevin De Bruyne vs Oleksandr Zinchenko

Two players who were sometimes hard to tell apart in City blue but will be in direct competition tonight.

Kevin de Bruyne and Oleksandr Zinchenko with the FA Cup - Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

City have been lining up with a midfield box of four, so to match those numbers centrally Arteta could well instruct his left-back Zinchenko to track De Bruyne all the way infield.



De Bruyne is the main supply line to Haaland, while Zinchenko can help Arsenal keep the ball to avoid waves of City attacks. Zinchenko must ensure he controls his emotions against his former club.

06:37 PM

Guardiola: Being anxious is part of life

By James Ducker

Pep Guardiola has won 46 major honours as a player and manager, including 16 league titles and three European Cups.

But the City head coach says he still gets anxious before big games and insists there is nothing wrong with showing some vulnerability, despite society’s obsession with perfection.

Asked if he still gets nervous before big games like tonight's, the City manager said: “Yeah. I manage well [those nerves] but it is a good sign, being a little bit nervous. So the people in society, the teenagers, all of them are psychologists for mental health because they don’t accept that being nervous is part of our lives, being anxious is part of our lives, being scared is part of our lives, and nothing happens.

“We don’t have to be perfect. When we educate our kids, they have to be perfect for Instagram and Tiktok, and this kind of thing – they have to be a genius. They see ‘Oh how good they [people] are’. So when you are in that position, it’s part of life.

“The uncertainty, things that happen before a game, it happens … so when I feel that feeling I know it’s normal. The problem would be if I didn’t have that feeling.”

Guardiola also insisted he loves the adrenaline rush that comes with big matches and, despite his nerves, does not have any issues sleeping.

“After the game, whatever happens, good or bad or whatever you say, it’s just part of the game and we look to the next one, and I like to live this kind of … adrenaline.

“I would say that would be the best [way] to define this, the adrenaline that you have. But in the end, I sleep quite well. That is not a problem.

“Everyone has to find his own meditation to prepare himself for what they need, either with music or whatever they need to prepare for the game.”

Music, eh? This is a mainstay of Pep's playlist, one of his top five songs

06:30 PM

Guardiola fears Arsenal backlash

By James Ducker

Pep Guardiola has admitted he fears an Arsenal backlash in the potential Premier League title decider at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City could take a significant step towards a fifth title in six seasons by beating Arsenal to move within two points of the leaders with two games still in hand.

Mikel Arteta’s side have opened the door for the champions over the past 2½ weeks by drawing their last three league games.

But Guardiola believes those dropped points will make Arsenal an even more dangerous proposition because it will have sharpened their opponent’s focus now they have no margin for error.

“The team is ready for a big battle,” the City manager said. “I know how difficult it will be – suffer in the bad moments and try to do it.

“Always I had the feeling that it would have been so difficult to play them at this stage. But after three games [of them] dropping points it will be much much more difficult now.

A combination picture shows Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and the Premier League trophy - Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs, REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

“I would have preferred it if they had come here with better results than the three last results when they didn’t win a game. It was always going to be difficult but with these results it will be much more difficult.”

Like Arteta, Guardiola claimed the game would be “really important but not decisive” in the title race.

But he believes his City players will embrace “a nice challenge” and urged his side not to pass up this opportunity in the pursuit of the treble because “who knows what next season will be”.

“I’ve said many times to the players – ‘Don’t take it for granted, we’re here again but who knows what next season will be’,” Guardiola said. “The experience of many important clubs in the Premier League and in Europe, it happened [that they dropped the next season]. Next season we will start from zero.

Asked if Arsenal could be cowed by City’s aura of invincibility, Guardiola added: “I don’t know what the opposition think about us. What I’d say is we have been humble enough to be in this position again and again after many years and you can only do it when you respect [opponents] a lot.

“That’s one of the biggest things. Otherwise, when you win a lot, if you start to think you are something you are not, you go down. The challenge is there, it’s nice.

“What a pleasure to be here again. What an honour, all the UK will watch us, maybe all over the world people will watch us and see our stadium.

“We have more tough games to play but cannot deny how important this game is. It is really important but not decisive because there are too many tough games [to come] for both sides.”

06:08 PM

Preview: Squeak, squeak

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the match between Premier League leaders Arsenal and the team in second, the reigning champions, Manchester City. In the interests of assumption being the mother of all failures, let's quickly state that Arsenal start the game with 75 points after 32 games and City have 70 from 30.

After this match Arsenal face Chelsea (home), Newcastle (away), Brighton (h), Forest (a), Wolves (h) while City's Treble campaign features league games against Fulham (a), West Ham (h), Leeds (h), Everton (h), Chelsea (a), Brighton (a) and Brentford (a). So ... as everyone seems to be saying: Game on!

But I'm not so sure that a draw would be a bad result for Arsenal, with City's forthcoming fixture congestion, nor necessarily City, given Arsenal's tricky visit to St James' Park which, on recent evidence, is the most difficult league game either side faces in the run-in.

Most of the build-up has been predicated on the conviction that City will win at a relative canter because of Arsenal shipping six points in the past three games – losing leads at Anfield and the London Stadium and having to scramble for a point in Friday's chastening draw with bottom-placed Southampton. They definitely look shaky without William Saliba in their side and they won't be the first team to lose a title because of the loss of a crucial player during Sir Alex's epoch of air beige – Peter Reid for Everton in 1985-86, Bryan Robson for Manchester United in 1983-84. Jordan Henderson for Liverpool in 2013-14 and, one gleaned from Scott Murray's magnificent book The Title, Oldham's Billy Cook in 1914-15. He was sent off in a match against Middlesbrough, refused to leave the field, was banned for a year and, without him in their defence, the Latics lost their final two games and the championship by a point. So, before Arsenal fans bemoan their luck over Saliba's lumbago, remember Oldham had never won the title before and have not done so since.

We have plenty of other preview pieces for you to read from James Ducker and Daniel Zeqiri coming over the next 90 minutes as well as the team news at 7pm, plus the build-up and pre-match quotes, so I will leave you with the confirmed injury absentees. Everyone is fit for City save for Nathan Ake who is out for at least 10 days with a thigh strain. Mikel Arteta has ruled out Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny, the latter two for the season, but Granit Xhaka should be fit to start.