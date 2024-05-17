Man Utd boss Skinner handed contract extension

Marc Skinner's Manchester United side take on Chelsea at Old Trafford in their final Women's Super League game on Saturday [Getty Images]

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has signed a one-year contract extension, with the option of a further year.

Skinner guided United to their first piece of major silverware last weekend as they thrashed Tottenham to win the Women's FA Cup.

He has come under pressure this season with United, who were runners-up in the Women's Super League last year, sitting fifth this term with one round of games to go.

He said continuing his time as head coach is "an honour".

"Being able to secure the team’s first major trophy at Wembley was a real career highlight for me and another sign of our continued growth, on and off the field," he added.

Skinner joined United in the summer of 2021, leading them to fourth in the WSL in his first season before reaching the FA Cup final and securing Champions League qualification last year.