Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score and updates after Ruben Dias disallowed goal

Manchester City host Liverpool in the first match of the Premier League‘s return following the international break. The two old rivals clash at the Etihad Stadium in what should be a fantastic contest between the teams sitting first and second in the table.

It’s no surprise that Pep Guardiola’s side sit top of the tree but they only have a one point lead over the Reds and could finish the day as low as third should Arsenal prove victorious against Brentford in the late kick off. Defeat is not on Guardiola’s mind though. His City team have a strong record at home against Liverpool and beat them 4-1 here last season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the rise following a poor season in 2022/23. They’re unbeaten in five league games since a 2-1 defeat to Spurs in September. Though the Reds have not won at the Etihad in the league since 2015, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to make things ‘uncomfortable’ for City in the hopes of grinding out a positive result.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

52’ CHANCE! - Alvarez fires over the top after City counter-attack (MCI 1-0 LIV)

HT - City take a slim lead into the break after Haaland’s opener (MCI 1-0 LIV)

27’ GOAL! - Haaland guides a fine finish past Alisson to put City in front (MCI 1-0 LIV)

Manchester City FC 1 - 0 Liverpool FC

NO GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 69 minutes

13:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Chris Kavanagh’s decision of no goal is upheld! The ball was swung in from the left and Alisson rather made a hash of his attempted collection under pressure from Manuel Akanji. There is a hand on the shoulder from the leaping Manchester City man, which both the referee and video assistant Stuart Attwell deem worthy of a foul - Ruben Dias is denied.

GOAL? VAR will take a look...

13:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ruben Dias stabs in from a metre but has Manuel Akanji fouled Alisson?

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 67 minutes

13:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City have just ratcheted up the intensity. Jeremy Doku is being given more and more time and space up the left, and Liverpool are forced to slice a clearance behind for a corner.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 65 minutes

13:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rodri releases a shot from 25 yards and has that struck a Liverpool hand? Nope! A good decision from Chris Kavanagh, correctly ruling that it came off the derriere of a turning Ryan Gravenberch.

Manchester City’s corner, but it is too deep for Ruben Dias to make anything of a far post header.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 63 minutes

13:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There still hasn’t been a card, by the way, in a largely incident free game. Chris Kavanagh’s only real involvement so far has been to heed the offside calls of his assistants - the latest over-eager runner is Phil Foden up the right.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 61 minutes

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool are growing and growing. A superb cross from Dominik Szoboszlai nearly travels all the way through to Darwin Nunez, with Ruben Dias’s toe timely, before Virgil van Dijk directs a header into Ederson’s midriff.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 59 minutes

13:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Nathan Ake sliding tackle takes a nick off Darwin Nunez’s boot but a corner is given, with Pep Guardiola therefore relieved that his defence is once more well formed. Manchester City don’t quite clear their lines, but Jeremy Doku and Erling Haaland pincer Joel Matip to clear.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 58 minutes

13:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kyle Walker isn’t afforded the same attacking freedom he used to be but he’s still such a threat when he does come forward, that effortless turn of speed shown as he latches on to a diagonal. Erling Haaland is, perhaps, slightly too far withdrawn, though, and Walker fails to find a teammate after controlling.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 57 minutes

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An authoritative header from Erling Haaland to clear Tsimikas’s inswinger. The Norwegian does make a pretty imposing front post pillar.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 56 minutes

13:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nathan Ake is forced to turn the ball behind as he is caught out by the flight of a chipped pass to Mohamed Salah. Kostas Tsimikas to take.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 54 minutes

13:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Changes for Liverpool: Diogo Jota has hurt himself and limps off, and Curtis Jones is coming off, too. Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch enter the fray.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 52 minutes

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An excellent take from Ederson, thrusting his hands out to pluck a floated corner out of the air. His throw fails to find Phil Foden but Manchester City’s next attack is rather more threatening, Jeremy Doku burning Alexis Mac Allister, whose cynical tug back fails to end the Belgian’s charge.

Doku finds Julian Alvarez, who fires on goal first-time with his left boot, but doesn’t get an ideal connection and sends his effort over the bar.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 50 minutes

13:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Liverpool free kick is cleared reasonably easily by Manchester City. The visitors come again through Mohamed Salah, but though he nutmegs Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji is across in time to shepherd the ball behind for a goal kick. Those two left-sided Manchester City defenders have combined well in partnership so far.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 48 minutes

13:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool have a momentary fright as a Nathan Ake handball goes unspotted by Chris Kavanagh, but the referee whistles soon enough on advice from an assistant to halt Ake’s attempt to release a teammate into space up the left.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 47 minutes

13:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City get going immediately after the interval, threatening both edges but not making a telling burst. Nathan Ake is tugged back and falls theatrically to the floor, ensuring a just free kick.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 46 minutes

13:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And we are back up and running in Manchester.

Second half...

13:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A little huddle in the tunnel from the Manchester City players before they follow Liverpool out into the afternoon chill. The second half is imminent.

HT: Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

13:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Haaland will take the first half headlines but that was a rather lovely assist from Nathan Ake, who has also kept Mohamed Salah largely in check so far.

HT: Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A compelling half, as was to be expected, with Manchester City ahead after Nathan Ake and Erling Haaland capitalised on an Alisson error. It is Liverpool’s inaccuracy in their own defensive third that has been the visitors’ issue so far, a number of chances presented to their opponents and this one rather nicely taken:

HALF TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 LIVERPOOL

13:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 45 minutes

13:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into one minute of added time. Liverpool play into the area somewhat aimlessly but Ederson is in no mood to take any chances, a desperate claw at a ball apparently destined for no-one in particular almost ending up at Liverpool feet. Kyle Walker is swift enough of thought and of foot to prevent a Manchester City disaster.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 44 minutes

13:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Smart save! Ederson unfurls another beaut of a pass, spatchcocking Liverpool’s attempted press. Phil Foden is found on the edge of the area and a low shot is tipped past the post by a diving Ederson.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 42 minutes

13:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Neither one nor t’other! A rapid break from Manchester City, sparked by a gorgeous pirouette from Bernardo Silva in his own ‘D’ on the edge of the area, and Jeremey Doku can pick between Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to either side of an undermanned defence. The latter is the recipient, but neither shoots nor squares for the Norwegian on the left, instead chipping rather tamely out of play.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 40 minutes

13:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are testing the limits of their technical areas, abutting one another either side of halfway. The Manchester City manager urges his side to press higher, but that leaves space at the back when possession is turned over.

Mohamed Salah tries to find it but Darwin Nunez strays beyond the home defence too soon - he’s offside as Salah releases the pass, as the eventual erection of the assistant’s flag confirms.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 38 minutes

13:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ederson threads the eye of a needle with a pass between four Liverpool players which is delightfully flicked on by the heel of Bernardo Silva. Rodri settles things down when Manchester City are forced backwards, the controlling Spaniard keeping things ticking in the heart of midfield.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 35 minutes

13:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Side netting! Inaccurate from Manuel Akanji, rushing a transfer out to the right and failing to spot Dominik Szoboszlai lurking in position to intercept. The Hungarian has a lovely range of pass when driving at a defence and neatly finds Darwin Nunez, but the striker is dragged wider than he’d like and can’t contort a finish around Ederson.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 34 minutes

13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Handball!” cry the home crowd as Darwin Nunez controls a magnificent Trent Alexander-Arnold pass with his chest, with Chris Kavanagh rightly waving play on. The striker has two up with him and finds Mohamed Salah, but Nathan Ake stands up strongly to the Egyptian.

Liverpool’s corner, which Ederson comes to punch, the goalkeeper getting just enough on the ball. Liverpool reload and attack again but a canny nudge in the back of Mohamed Salah allows Manchester City to clear more certainly.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 32 minutes

13:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In truth, Liverpool had looked relatively comfortable in their defensive structure before that goal, those errors aside. But now Manchester City have grown in zip, Jeremy Doku’s shimmying hips and frantic feet causing Trent Alexander-Arnold all sorts of issues. A deflected effort hops out of play for a corner.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool, 30 minutes

13:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first league goal against Liverpool for Erling Haaland, and a remarkable 50 in 48 games. Andy Cole was previously the fastest to 50 in the Premier League, and it took him 65 matches.

You just felt like that was always coming. Liverpool had been much too loose when attempting to escape their own end, and you simply cannot afford a team like Manchester City that many easy opportunities.

GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 Liverpool (Erling Haaland, 27 minutes)

12:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Premier League goal number 50 for Erling Haaland!

Manchester City lead! It’s another error from Alisson, a hopeless hack of a clearance as he looks to spark a quick break skewing to Nathan Ake. It’s lovely stuff from the defender, dancing between a couple of Liverpool players and slipping in the master marksman, who fires left-footed across the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 26 minutes

12:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The corner rolls off the top of Dominik Szoboszlai’s head and out for another on the opposite side.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 25 minutes

12:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City attack at speed, Rodri and Jeremy Doku and then Julian Alvarez, but they can’t force an effort on goal. A corner will give them an opportunity to load the box.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 23 minutes

12:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City take it short and Doku is dispossesed. Mohamed Salah runs out of room a bit but is tugged back by Julian Alvarez as he looks to release a pass - no card from referee Chris Kavanagh, which frustrates Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 22 minutes

12:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s more traditional Haaland play - he surges to the near post after Jeremy Doku’s fast feet get the Belgian to the byline. Haaland draws a corner.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 21 minutes

12:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Excellent scrambling from Erling Haaland, recognising that Manuel Akanji has been caught upfield and exposed by Liverpool’s intricate ball movement and using his sheer atleticism to get back and prevent a counter.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 19 minutes

12:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Will those two chances spark Manchester City back into life? Liverpool almost give them one! A messy bit of play deep from Curtis Jones deep in his own territory results in a lunging Erling Haaland very nearly getting a boot to Alisson’s hurried clearance. That’s a couple of nervy moments for the goalkeeper and his defence so far.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 17 minutes

12:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another glimpse for Liverpool! And it’s Nunez again - Curtis Jones picks the ball up in space and cuts inwards, dropping the ball off for Dominik Szoboszlai to carry it on. The midfielder’s pass is nicely weighted but Nunez fails to take it properly, and is unable to release an effort of any kind as the retreating Manchester City defenders engulf him.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 16 minutes

12:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Top save! A driving run from Joel Matip, breaking the lines and teeing up Mohamed Salah. A floated cross is flicked to the far post by Darwin Nunez, connecting well, but the lack of pace on the ball allows Ederson to spring to his right and swat it away.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 13 minutes

12:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Julian Alvarez is getting up alongside Erling Haaland, leading Manchester City’s press. Joy - Haaland latches on to a loose defensive touch from Liverpool and tries to burst away.

The visitors have men back, though, and prevent anything of genuine threat materialising.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 11 minutes

12:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tame! Some rather average football all-round, with Alisson gifting the ball to Phil Foden with a terrible attempted pass, and the Manchester City man rather returning the favour with a meek effort that is scooped up gratefully into the gloves.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 10 minutes

12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City beginning to turn the vice as they squeeze and squash Liverpool out of shape. Vivid bursts of blue from Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva pull Alexis Mac Allister this way and that with Manuel Akanji and Rodri roaming behind them.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 8 minutes

12:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first look at the free-striding Erling Haaland, attacking that gap between Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right back does rather well to stay with him and use his frame to knock the Norwegian off course, before swiftly pushing out to close down Jeremy Doku after a neat Haaland back heel. Good work from Alexander-Arnold as he continues to refine his role.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 7 minutes

12:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A long ball from Alisson fines Mohamed Salah, but Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake combine to take it away from the Egyptian as he darts inwards.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 5 minutes

12:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Forward come Manchester City with Kyle Walker striding up the right touchline. He checks and regathers with few in support ahead of him, working the angles by moving the ball around the back. Manuel Akanji is their defensive insert into midfield, but Liverpool monitor the spaces well.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 4 minutes

12:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both sets of supporers warming to their work on a nippy afternoon as the two sides settle into things on an immaculate green canvas. Liverpool taking up a familiar shape with Trent Alexander-Arnold adding his cultured feet to an ostensibly three-man midfield.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 2 minutes

12:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Silva is on the ball again, chesting down a throw but unable to scurry by Trent Alexander-Arnold. The ball comes off the Manchester City man last as he tries to turn on the byline - goal kick.

Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool, 1 minute

12:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An early loss of possession from Manchester City gives Liverpool a glimpse, but Kyle Walker is back to sweep up. The hosts come forward through Jeremy Doku, who then gets on the ball again and combines with Bernardo Silva. Liverpool smother the pair but this is a bright start from the table-toppers.

KICK OFF!

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bernardo Silva swipes the kick-off back to a teammate and we are underway!

Manchester City vs Liverpool

12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Righty ho - the Premier League is back after the international break with a proper blockbuster. Top plays second, the defining rivalry of the era reigniting again.

12:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the 22 starters come, taking their places either side of referee Chris Kavanagh and his officiating team. Stuart Attwell is leading things VAR-wise this afternoon - I’m sure we’ll hear from them at some point.

12:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The stands are starting to fill, home supporters taking their seats with the away end bookended by two lurid lines of stewards. The father of Luis Diaz, on the Liverpool bench, is reportedly in attendance today after his kidnapping ordeal earlier this month.

12:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A crisp, clean and bright Saturday afternoon in Manchester. It’s a hectic six weeks or so for the Premier League through Christmas and beyond, but this is the sort of occasion in which a real statement can be made.

12:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

However good their record this season, you do look at that Liverpool defence and midfield and think that there are frailties there for Manchester City to exploit. Erling Haaland looked to be moving relatively freely in the warm-up after that ankle injury scare on international duty with injury - will the hosts look to get him running into the channels?

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

You have to say that Manchester City bench looks slightly under-powered today - Jack Grealish’s illness is a blow to a squad already contending with a couple of injury issues. Liverpool would appear to have a few more options on the bench if they need to change things late on.

12:11 , Mike Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side can reap additional benefit from having Alexis Mac Allister as a makeshift holding midfielder.

The Reds boss was dismissive of the suggestion the Argentina international, who usually plays further forward, faces the biggest test of his adaptation into a new role at Manchester City on Saturday.

Mac Allister, who joined for £35million from Brighton, has coped well so far filling a hole in a newly-formed midfield with fellow summer signing Wataru Endo, a genuine number six, only entrusted with two Premier League starts, but the prospect of facing Pep Guardiola’s side on their own turf is an entirely different prospect.

The 24-year-old’s poorest performances in the role have come away from home – at Wolves, where he was replaced at half-time after returning from international duty in South America, Newcastle and his former club – but that is not a concern for Klopp at this moment in time.

Can Liverpool really win the league? This game might tell us

12:04 , Richard Jolly

The league table is taking on an eerily familiar look for Liverpool. The identity of the one team above them is typical, the gap a bittersweet reminder of brushes with greatness, of the unique achievement of taking first 97 and then 92 points in Premier League seasons without becoming champions in either.

Manchester City are first, Liverpool second. There is one point between them, just as there was in the 2018-19 season and again in the 2021-22 campaign. Liverpool 2.0, Jurgen Klopp’s new-look side, find themselves in the precise position their predecessors twice finished. Perhaps they are fated to forever be on City’s shoulder, the Jan Ullrich to Pep Guardiola’s Lance Armstrong, the closest challengers to the serial champions.

But victory at home to Brentford means they have fashioned another top-of-the-table showdown; the Etihad Stadium will host the top two on 25 November. It feels an early-season achievement for a revamped side. Their initial aim was to return to the top four, not title contention; beat City, though, and they will be top. Liverpool may be ahead of schedule.

Richard Jolly looks ahead to the top two clashing in the Premier League:

11:58 , Karl Matchett

Virgil van Dijk is hopeful Liverpool have rediscovered what it takes to push Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race again.

The two had epic battles in 2018-19 and 2021-22, when City pipped their north-west rivals by just a single point, while in between those campaigns the Reds clinched their first championship in 30 years.

Having experienced a huge dropoff last season in finishing fifth, Jurgen Klopp’s side have bounced back after a summer midfield rebuild and will resume after the international break with a trip to the Etihad in a first-v-second clash.

It is the closest Liverpool have been to City in 18 months and Van Dijk believes with consistency in results and fitness they can mount a sustained challenge.

11:52 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as a “completely different animal” to the player he signed in 2017 and said the Egyptian is determined to improve again.

Salah will bring up 200 goals for Liverpool – a feat only four players have ever achieved – if he scores twice when they face league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

And the Liverpool manager feels Salah is showing the work ethic to get better, while praising him for the way he has helped his fellow forward Darwin Nunez settle into life at Anfield and form a “pretty special partnership”.

11:45 , Karl Matchett

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp the biggest managerial adversary of his career.

The Reds visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime for the latest instalment of a classic rivalry that has so often gone a long way to deciding the destination of the Premier League title.

City go into the game one point ahead of Klopp’s side, who look their most realistic title challengers, even if Guardiola says Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the race.

Guardiola has had some battles over the years, notably with Jose Mourinho, but says Klopp has made him a better manager.

Man City vs Liverpool team changes

11:38 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola makes one change to the Manchester City team that spectacularly drew 4-4 against Chelsea just before the international break. Josko Gvardiol drops out with Nathan Ake slotting in at left-back.

Guardiola is presumably going with a back four of Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Ake with Bernardo Silva dropping slightly deeper alongside Rodri. But then, as it’s Guardiola you never can tell. Erling Haaland is fit to start and leads the line.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile makes a couple of changes to Liverpool’s midfield. Wataru EndÅ and Cody Gakpo drop out with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones coming in.

Man City vs Liverpool line-ups

11:32 , Mike Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Jota

11:22 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp cast himself as the philosophical opposite of his rival for Saturday’s crunch match. They have been pitted against each other for a decade now, Klopp and Pep Guardiola, over 28 meetings from the German Super Cup to the Community Shield, via the FA, Carabao and German cups, the Bundesliga, the Premier League and the Champions League. They will be in neighbouring technical areas at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday when Manchester City host Liverpool, just as they are side by side again in the league table, for a game Klopp said he “would watch wherever I was on the planet”.

But, once again, he is up against the man he deems the finest in his business. “I don’t know how often I have said it but he’s the best manager in the world,” he said.

And while he will willingly admit that Guardiola is an influence, he compared himself to his great rival by drawing a distinction between them.

11:15 , Karl Matchett

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he would stay at the club even if they were relegated to League One should they be found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules.

City’s fate has been brought back into focus following Everton’s 10-point deduction last week, but Guardiola insists the two cases are completely separate.

The Toffees were docked 10 points for breaching rules over a three-year period, while City are awaiting a ruling after being charged in February with more than 100 alleged breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations between 2009 and 2018. The club denies all the charges.

Asked whether there could be any severity of punishment which would make him consider his position, Guardiola replied: “It’s a good question. I will answer when I have the sentence.

“You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment we are innocent until guilt is proven. I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait.”

Pep Guardiola makes Man City vow — even if they are ‘relegated to League One’

11:08 , Karl Matchett

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that a draw is the best that his former side can do in the crunch Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

The English top-flight’s current top two meet in the first fixture after the international break, with the defending champions currently one point ahead of their rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s side drew with Chelsea in a hectic eight-goal affair before the break, while Liverpool bounced back from a tricky period with a win over Brentford.

After failing to mount a genuine title challenge last season in an uneven campaign, a solid start to the season will have pleased Jurgen Klopp, though he will recognise that this will be a major test of his team’s credentials.

And Carragher is unsure if Liverpool have the defensive strength to match their hosts.

Jamie Carragher highlights key Manchester City v Liverpool battle:

11:01 , Karl Matchett

The safer approach would be merely to look for incremental improvement, to eye the dotted line that traditionally separates the European elite from the rest, to say the objective for Liverpool’s season was simply to return to the Champions League. But then, as anyone who has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold pass a ball knows, he can eschew the risk-free option. There is ambition to his distribution; to his rhetoric, too.

“Our aim as a team is to win the league and that’s the aim again this season,” said the Liverpool vice-captain. And if he was neither saying Liverpool will win the Premier League or are the favourites to do so, the right-back is unafraid of setting a lofty target. “Our ambition is to be as successful as possible and to maximise the potential we have got as a team and as a club,” he added. “At the start of last season it was the same as at the start of this season: our ambition was to win the league. We were nowhere near good enough to get anywhere near that last year and that’s where we needed to put it right this year.”

More from the Reds’ vice-captain:

10:54 , Karl Matchett

Pep Guardiola is hopeful Erling Haaland will return for Manchester City against Liverpool after withdrawing from the Norway squad during the international break.

The striker missed Norway’s final Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland on Sunday after picking up a knock to his ankle in the 2-0 friendly win over the Faroe Islands 72 hours earlier.

Although Norway insisted the injury was “not serious”, Haaland withdrew from the squad and returned to Manchester for treatment ahead of this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash.

10:47 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as a “completely different animal” to the player he signed in 2017 and said the Egyptian is determined to improve again.

Salah will bring up 200 goals for Liverpool – a feat only four players have ever achieved – if he scores twice when they face league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

And the Liverpool manager feels Salah is showing the work ethic to get better, while praising him for the way he has helped his fellow forward Darwin Nunez settle into life at Anfield and form a “pretty special partnership”.

“He can improve but that is all about consistency and little moments in games,” Klopp said. “He expects that. Why would he come and be first in the building every morning and the last out if he doesn’t want to improve? It is about gaining that experience over the years that he knows much more about the game.”

More here:

10:40 , Karl Matchett

In 2021, Pep Guardiola was reflecting on an epic managerial rivalry that then only lasted a mere eight years. “He made me a better manager,” he said of Jurgen Klopp. When he registered his greatest achievement since leaving Barcelona, it owed something to Klopp, too.

In swift succession, his captain lifted the Premier League, the FA Cup and then the Champions League. A decade after scoring for Klopp in a Champions League final at Wembley, Ilkay Gundogan struck twice for Guardiola in an FA Cup final at Wembley. Gundogan felt like a footballing soulmate of Guardiola – as well as a neighbour in the same deluxe Manchester apartment block – but a diplomat had links in each camp: Klopp often texted his former midfielder congratulations when Manchester City won something, just as he got in touch when Liverpool drew Guardiola’s team in the Champions League in 2018.

Gundogan is gone now – to Guardiola’s old club and spiritual home, Barcelona – but he remains an example of how the Catalan has been influenced by the manager who has beaten him most often.

Richard Jolly previews another meeting of the best minds in the game:

10:37 , The Independent

Despite their recent impressive results, Liverpool enter this contest as underdogs as City are favoured to emerge with a vital win.

The fitness of Erling Haaland could play a key role in the outcome of the game after he suffered an ankle injury during the international break while playing for Norway. His availability could make-or-break City’s hopes of securing three valuable points.

Matches between these two teams are always stacked with drama, so we’re eagerly anticipating this tense duel. After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our Manchester City vs Liverpool predictions.

10:35 , The Independent

10:32 , Karl Matchett

Manchester City take on Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash as the Premier League roars back into action after the international break.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions are one point ahead of their rivals after 12 matches, with a congested group just below the top two in a competitive start to the season.

Liverpool were comfortable winners against Brentford in their final fixture before the international action began, with a 3-0 win steadying things after tricky week for Jurgen Klopp.

And despite a terrible record of late at the Etihad Stadium, the German manager will be hoping his side can win away from home to go top of the league.

Here’s everything you need to know.

08:19 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool. It’s a top of the table clash in the Premier League which gets us back undeway with domestic action, following the last international break of the calendar year.

After 12 matches, it’s City who sit in first, one point ahead of the Reds who are second.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have habitually been the only one which can keep pace with Pep Guardiola’s trophy juggernaut over the past five years or so, though last year were well off the pace. A big summer of change, however, and they look almost back to being contenders once again. Today, then, might show us how close they are - or how much more work lies ahead.