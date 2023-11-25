Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Erling Haaland starts

Manchester City host Liverpool in the first match of the Premier League‘s return following the international break. The two old rivals clash at the Etihad Stadium in what should be a fantastic contest between the teams sitting first and second in the table.

It’s no surprise that Pep Guardiola’s side sit top of the tree but they only have a one point lead over the Reds and could finish the day as low as third should Arsenal prove victorious against Brentford in the late kick off. Defeat is not on Guardiola’s mind though. His City team have a strong record at home against Liverpool and beat them 4-1 here last season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the rise following a poor season in 2022/23. They’re unbeaten in five league games since a 2-1 defeat to Spurs in September. Though the Reds have not won at the Etihad in the league since 2015, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to make things ‘uncomfortable’ for City in the hopes of grinding out a positive result.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Man City host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 12.30pm

City sit top of the table, one point above Liverpool

The Reds have not won at the Etihad in the league since 2015

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Jota

However good their record this season, you do look at that Liverpool defence and midfield and think that there are frailties there for Manchester City to exploit. Erling Haaland looked to be moving relatively freely in the warm-up after that ankle injury scare on international duty with injury - will the hosts look to get him running into the channels?

You have to say that Manchester City bench looks slightly under-powered today - Jack Grealish’s illness is a blow to a squad already contending with a couple of injury issues. Liverpool would appear to have a few more options on the bench if they need to change things late on.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side can reap additional benefit from having Alexis Mac Allister as a makeshift holding midfielder.

The Reds boss was dismissive of the suggestion the Argentina international, who usually plays further forward, faces the biggest test of his adaptation into a new role at Manchester City on Saturday.

Mac Allister, who joined for £35million from Brighton, has coped well so far filling a hole in a newly-formed midfield with fellow summer signing Wataru Endo, a genuine number six, only entrusted with two Premier League starts, but the prospect of facing Pep Guardiola’s side on their own turf is an entirely different prospect.

The 24-year-old’s poorest performances in the role have come away from home – at Wolves, where he was replaced at half-time after returning from international duty in South America, Newcastle and his former club – but that is not a concern for Klopp at this moment in time.

Can Liverpool really win the league? This game might tell us

The league table is taking on an eerily familiar look for Liverpool. The identity of the one team above them is typical, the gap a bittersweet reminder of brushes with greatness, of the unique achievement of taking first 97 and then 92 points in Premier League seasons without becoming champions in either.

Manchester City are first, Liverpool second. There is one point between them, just as there was in the 2018-19 season and again in the 2021-22 campaign. Liverpool 2.0, Jurgen Klopp’s new-look side, find themselves in the precise position their predecessors twice finished. Perhaps they are fated to forever be on City’s shoulder, the Jan Ullrich to Pep Guardiola’s Lance Armstrong, the closest challengers to the serial champions.

But victory at home to Brentford means they have fashioned another top-of-the-table showdown; the Etihad Stadium will host the top two on 25 November. It feels an early-season achievement for a revamped side. Their initial aim was to return to the top four, not title contention; beat City, though, and they will be top. Liverpool may be ahead of schedule.

Richard Jolly looks ahead to the top two clashing in the Premier League:

Virgil van Dijk is hopeful Liverpool have rediscovered what it takes to push Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race again.

The two had epic battles in 2018-19 and 2021-22, when City pipped their north-west rivals by just a single point, while in between those campaigns the Reds clinched their first championship in 30 years.

Having experienced a huge dropoff last season in finishing fifth, Jurgen Klopp’s side have bounced back after a summer midfield rebuild and will resume after the international break with a trip to the Etihad in a first-v-second clash.

It is the closest Liverpool have been to City in 18 months and Van Dijk believes with consistency in results and fitness they can mount a sustained challenge.

Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as a “completely different animal” to the player he signed in 2017 and said the Egyptian is determined to improve again.

Salah will bring up 200 goals for Liverpool – a feat only four players have ever achieved – if he scores twice when they face league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

And the Liverpool manager feels Salah is showing the work ethic to get better, while praising him for the way he has helped his fellow forward Darwin Nunez settle into life at Anfield and form a “pretty special partnership”.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has called Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp the biggest managerial adversary of his career.

The Reds visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime for the latest instalment of a classic rivalry that has so often gone a long way to deciding the destination of the Premier League title.

City go into the game one point ahead of Klopp’s side, who look their most realistic title challengers, even if Guardiola says Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the race.

Guardiola has had some battles over the years, notably with Jose Mourinho, but says Klopp has made him a better manager.

Man City vs Liverpool team changes

Pep Guardiola makes one change to the Manchester City team that spectacularly drew 4-4 against Chelsea just before the international break. Josko Gvardiol drops out with Nathan Ake slotting in at left-back.

Guardiola is presumably going with a back four of Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Ake with Bernardo Silva dropping slightly deeper alongside Rodri. But then, as it’s Guardiola you never can tell. Erling Haaland is fit to start and leads the line.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile makes a couple of changes to Liverpool’s midfield. Wataru EndÅ and Cody Gakpo drop out with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones coming in.

The surprise truth behind Jurgen Klopp’s blueprint to beat Pep Guardiola

Jurgen Klopp cast himself as the philosophical opposite of his rival for Saturday’s crunch match. They have been pitted against each other for a decade now, Klopp and Pep Guardiola, over 28 meetings from the German Super Cup to the Community Shield, via the FA, Carabao and German cups, the Bundesliga, the Premier League and the Champions League. They will be in neighbouring technical areas at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday when Manchester City host Liverpool, just as they are side by side again in the league table, for a game Klopp said he “would watch wherever I was on the planet”.

But, once again, he is up against the man he deems the finest in his business. “I don’t know how often I have said it but he’s the best manager in the world,” he said.

And while he will willingly admit that Guardiola is an influence, he compared himself to his great rival by drawing a distinction between them.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he would stay at the club even if they were relegated to League One should they be found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules.

City’s fate has been brought back into focus following Everton’s 10-point deduction last week, but Guardiola insists the two cases are completely separate.

The Toffees were docked 10 points for breaching rules over a three-year period, while City are awaiting a ruling after being charged in February with more than 100 alleged breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations between 2009 and 2018. The club denies all the charges.

Asked whether there could be any severity of punishment which would make him consider his position, Guardiola replied: “It’s a good question. I will answer when I have the sentence.

“You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment we are innocent until guilt is proven. I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait.”

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that a draw is the best that his former side can do in the crunch Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

The English top-flight’s current top two meet in the first fixture after the international break, with the defending champions currently one point ahead of their rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s side drew with Chelsea in a hectic eight-goal affair before the break, while Liverpool bounced back from a tricky period with a win over Brentford.

After failing to mount a genuine title challenge last season in an uneven campaign, a solid start to the season will have pleased Jurgen Klopp, though he will recognise that this will be a major test of his team’s credentials.

And Carragher is unsure if Liverpool have the defensive strength to match their hosts.

The safer approach would be merely to look for incremental improvement, to eye the dotted line that traditionally separates the European elite from the rest, to say the objective for Liverpool’s season was simply to return to the Champions League. But then, as anyone who has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold pass a ball knows, he can eschew the risk-free option. There is ambition to his distribution; to his rhetoric, too.

“Our aim as a team is to win the league and that’s the aim again this season,” said the Liverpool vice-captain. And if he was neither saying Liverpool will win the Premier League or are the favourites to do so, the right-back is unafraid of setting a lofty target. “Our ambition is to be as successful as possible and to maximise the potential we have got as a team and as a club,” he added. “At the start of last season it was the same as at the start of this season: our ambition was to win the league. We were nowhere near good enough to get anywhere near that last year and that’s where we needed to put it right this year.”

More from the Reds’ vice-captain:

Pep Guardiola is hopeful Erling Haaland will return for Manchester City against Liverpool after withdrawing from the Norway squad during the international break.

The striker missed Norway’s final Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland on Sunday after picking up a knock to his ankle in the 2-0 friendly win over the Faroe Islands 72 hours earlier.

Although Norway insisted the injury was “not serious”, Haaland withdrew from the squad and returned to Manchester for treatment ahead of this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash.

Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as a “completely different animal” to the player he signed in 2017 and said the Egyptian is determined to improve again.

Salah will bring up 200 goals for Liverpool – a feat only four players have ever achieved – if he scores twice when they face league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

And the Liverpool manager feels Salah is showing the work ethic to get better, while praising him for the way he has helped his fellow forward Darwin Nunez settle into life at Anfield and form a “pretty special partnership”.

“He can improve but that is all about consistency and little moments in games,” Klopp said. “He expects that. Why would he come and be first in the building every morning and the last out if he doesn’t want to improve? It is about gaining that experience over the years that he knows much more about the game.”

In 2021, Pep Guardiola was reflecting on an epic managerial rivalry that then only lasted a mere eight years. “He made me a better manager,” he said of Jurgen Klopp. When he registered his greatest achievement since leaving Barcelona, it owed something to Klopp, too.

In swift succession, his captain lifted the Premier League, the FA Cup and then the Champions League. A decade after scoring for Klopp in a Champions League final at Wembley, Ilkay Gundogan struck twice for Guardiola in an FA Cup final at Wembley. Gundogan felt like a footballing soulmate of Guardiola – as well as a neighbour in the same deluxe Manchester apartment block – but a diplomat had links in each camp: Klopp often texted his former midfielder congratulations when Manchester City won something, just as he got in touch when Liverpool drew Guardiola’s team in the Champions League in 2018.

Gundogan is gone now – to Guardiola’s old club and spiritual home, Barcelona – but he remains an example of how the Catalan has been influenced by the manager who has beaten him most often.

Despite their recent impressive results, Liverpool enter this contest as underdogs as City are favoured to emerge with a vital win.

The fitness of Erling Haaland could play a key role in the outcome of the game after he suffered an ankle injury during the international break while playing for Norway. His availability could make-or-break City’s hopes of securing three valuable points.

Matches between these two teams are always stacked with drama, so we’re eagerly anticipating this tense duel. After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our Manchester City vs Liverpool predictions.

Manchester City take on Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash as the Premier League roars back into action after the international break.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions are one point ahead of their rivals after 12 matches, with a congested group just below the top two in a competitive start to the season.

Liverpool were comfortable winners against Brentford in their final fixture before the international action began, with a 3-0 win steadying things after tricky week for Jurgen Klopp.

And despite a terrible record of late at the Etihad Stadium, the German manager will be hoping his side can win away from home to go top of the league.

Here’s everything you need to know.

08:19 , Karl Matchett

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool. It’s a top of the table clash in the Premier League which gets us back undeway with domestic action, following the last international break of the calendar year.

After 12 matches, it’s City who sit in first, one point ahead of the Reds who are second.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have habitually been the only one which can keep pace with Pep Guardiola’s trophy juggernaut over the past five years or so, though last year were well off the pace. A big summer of change, however, and they look almost back to being contenders once again. Today, then, might show us how close they are - or how much more work lies ahead.