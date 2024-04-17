Is Man City v Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City and Real Madrid will hope to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals with their tie finely poised.

A thrilling first leg ended 3-3 in the Spanish capital, leaving the encounter between two European heavyweights firmly in the balance.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions moved to the top of the Premier League between legs and will hope to continue their success as they seek more silverware.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s serial winners have so much experience to call upon and will be out to upset the home crowd.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Manchester City vs Real Madrid odds and tips here.

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 April at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the second leg live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

John Stones was absent from the weekend win over Luton for Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola suggested that the defender’s omission was purely precautionary, though Kyle Walker may be used from the bench after his own injury problem. Phil Foden was on the bench for that league fixture after suffering a dead leg in last week’s first leg, with the return of Ederson further leaving Guardiola in a healthy place squad-wise.

Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for Real Madrid, with Nacho Fernandez in line to return and partner Antonio Rudiger in central defence. Rodrygo should be fit to feature after a knock.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Manchester City win 13/20

Draw 10/3

Real Madrid win 4/1

Get the latest football betting site offers here.

Prediction

Manchester City progress. Manchester City 3-2 Real Madrid (6-5 agg.)