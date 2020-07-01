Man accused of making violent threats during 2018 Ohio State-Michigan game enters guilty plea

A man who allegedly sent threatening Facebook messages about the Ohio State football team during OSU’s 2018 game against Michigan entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

The man, Daniel Rippy, is accused of threatening Ohio State on Nov. 24, 2018, in a message sent to the university. Rippy, who sent the message from California, allegedly said OSU was “going to get shot the f--- up” and that he was “seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team.” Per an indictment, Rippy also allegedly threatened to “injure or kill specific players, their family members and the head coach.” Ohio State was then coached by Urban Meyer.

The messages were sent during the game, which Ohio State won 62-39 in Columbus. It marked the Buckeyes’ seventh straight victory over the rival Wolverines.

Rippy, who was charged with a threat in interstate communications, previously entered a not guilty plea in February but opted to accept a plea agreement during a Wednesday hearing. Rippy faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Graphic threats of violence against anyone, but especially threats during high-profile events, are taken seriously and will be prosecuted,” said David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Rippy was initially arrested in California in December but failed to report to court after being released on bond. He was arrested again in January and sent to Ohio.

