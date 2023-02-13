Malcolm Butler always planned to ‘spill beans’ on Patriots Super Bowl LII benching

While doing interviews during Super Bowl week, former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler teased he might finally be ready to reveal his side of the story behind his infamous benching by the Patriots at Super Bowl LII.

At the time, Butler served as the team’s No. 2 corner across from Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots went on to lose that Super Bowl 41-33 to backup quarterback Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a game where the Eagles specifically exposed the Patriots at that position.

Yet, even when the defense couldn’t stop the bleeding, Butler was shockingly kept on the sidelines.

The veteran defensive back is currently working on a documentary and a book that might answer one of the biggest mysteries in Patriots’ history.

“There’s some good stuff in there. I knew one day I was going to spill the beans, but I want to do it the right way,” said Butler in a follow-up, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Butler might end up having a hit on his hands with the solving of that mystery alone.

There’s also the fact that his story is one of the most fascinating in sports considering he entered the league as an undrafted rookie and made the game-winning interception that earned the Patriots their fourth Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl XLIX.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire