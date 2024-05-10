- What makes the underrated Chicago Sky championship contendersThe Chicago Sky competed in the 2023 finals but came up short. WNBA reporter Khristina Williams explains why this year’s squad has potential to be championship contenders again.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/chicago-sky-reese-cardoso-championship-contenders-wnba/561217/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">What makes the underrated Chicago Sky championship contenders</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em>1:06Now PlayingPaused
- With new young star power, Chicago Sky set to tip off 2024 WNBA seasonThe Chicago Sky begin the WNBA season next week on the road in Dallas, coming off a loss in the first round of the playoffs last year. They also lost their top scorer, but have a new coach, new star power, and some young players who are already changing the face of the franchise. Chicago Sun-Times beat reporter Annie Costabile looks ahead at an exciting upcoming season for the Sky.7:17Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictionsThe excitement is buzzing for the 2024 WNBA season. Can Caitlin Clark translate her college game to the WNBA? Sportsbooks are giving plenty of options to bet on her performance this season. We examine a few with Drew Dinsick of "Bet the EDGE" podcast.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/2024-wnba-season-odds-caitlin-clark-prop-bets-predictions/611663/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictions</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:45Now PlayingPaused
- Alex Brown's advice to Caleb Williams: Be yourself and winBears legend Alex Brown gives some open advice to Caleb Williams on the 2024 NFL Draft live stream<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/alex-browns-advice-to-caleb-williams-be-yourself-and-win/557826/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Alex Brown's advice to Caleb Williams: Be yourself and win</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:19Now PlayingPaused
- Lance Briggs's advice to Caleb Williams: Be open and honestBears legend Lance Briggs gives some open advice to Caleb Williams on the 2024 NFL Draft live stream<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/lance-briggss-advice-to-caleb-williams-be-open-and-honest/557815/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Lance Briggs's advice to Caleb Williams: Be open and honest</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:05Now PlayingPaused
- Dylan Cease on Ethan Katz: He's the best coach I've ever hadOn Monday, former White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease made his return to Chicago for the first time since being traded. Cease talked about the impact Ethan Katz had on his game during his time with the White Sox<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-videos/dylan-cease-on-ethan-katz-hes-the-best-coach-ive-ever-had/560368/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Dylan Cease on Ethan Katz: He's the best coach I've ever had</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:46Now PlayingPaused
- Why Caleb Williams thinks the Bears are ready to win ChampionshipsThe Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. After he was selected, Williams talked about why he thinks he can win a championship with the Bears<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/why-caleb-williams-thinks-the-bears-are-ready-to-win-championships/557744/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Why Caleb Williams thinks the Bears are ready to win Championships</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:33Now PlayingPaused
- WATCH: Paul DeJong hits 2-run shot vs. RaysPaul DeJong gives the White Sox a 2-1 lead vs. the Tampa Bay Rays<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/chicago-highlights/watch-paul-dejong-hits-2-run-shot-vs-rays/561017/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WATCH: Paul DeJong hits 2-run shot vs. Rays</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
- Have opposing teams figured out Garrett Crochet?White Sox manager Pedro Grifol explains how the Twins took advantage of pitcher Garrett Crochet in Wednesdays 6-3 loss<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-videos/have-opposing-teams-figured-out-white-sox-garrett-crochet/557365/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Have opposing teams figured out Garrett Crochet?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:16Now PlayingPaused
What makes the underrated Chicago Sky championship contenders
The Chicago Sky competed in the 2023 finals but came up short. WNBA reporter Khristina Williams explains why this year’s squad has potential to be championship contenders again.
What makes the underrated Chicago Sky championship contenders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago