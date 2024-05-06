'This makes perfect sense' - Westerveld

[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld says prospective new manager - and personal friend - Arne Slot can turn the Reds into Premier League title-challengers once more.

Westerveld is a former team-mate of Slot at Sparta Rotterdam and plays golf regularly with the 45-year-old.

"If you look at the way [Slot] is with the press, the way he is with the fans, with the people, with the players, his playing style - attractive football, dominating, high pressure," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"He said before that he likes the [Pep] Guardiola and [Jurgen] Klopp styles of football. That's who he got inspired by and that's how he plays football with Feyenoord as well.

"He took Feyenoord when they sold their best players to Ajax. The best players left and they didn't have any money to spend so he took the team and he told everybody 'this is OK, I have got the team, I think I can make them better' and he did. A year later they were champions so he takes all the full potential out of the players.

"That's why I really like the idea now and the project that is lying in front of him at Liverpool because it is not like he is taking over Manchester United when [Sir Alex] Ferguson left. OK, this is a base, this is 'Klopp 2.0' as they call it. Everything is there, all the young players are there.

"I am not sure that we need a lot of players. If he comes in and takes the full potential out of this squad I think we can play for the title again.

"I am really excited. I know him, of course, better than any [other] coach - it is a perfect fit.

"I saw all the other names in the frame, like Xabi Alonso, and I never put Slot in there but once he was there I was like 'this makes perfect [sense]', so I am really looking forward to it."

