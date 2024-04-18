Major two-hits Jackson County, drives home two in Watertown run-rule win

Apr. 17—WATERTOWN — Zeb Major pitched a five-inning two-hit shutout Monday as Watertown run-ruled Jackson County 10-0.

The left-hander struck out nine and walked two.

After squandering an opportunity in the first inning, Watertown poured five runs home in the second inning, one in the third and four in the fourth, finishing with 11 hits.

K.K. West collected two triples while Zeb Major drove in two runs on a double and single. Bret Price had two RBIs on two singles. Cyrus Bennett doubled and C.J. Potter singled as both knocked in two runs.

Long, Friendship run-rules Nashville Christian

Quin Long pitched four shutout innings and drove in three runs Monday as Friendship Christian run-ruled visiting Nashville Christian 13-3 at John McNeal Stadium.

Long gave up one hit and struck out nine, facing one over the minimum as he improved to 5-0 with a 1.96 earned-run average.

Friendship finished with 13 hits and scored in all five innings as the Commanders broke a two-game losing streak to improve to 20-7-1 for the season.

Long doubled as he, Elijah Stockton, Mason Hallum and Hayden Holleman had two hits each. Adam Gordon tripled while Bradyn Stringer doubled.

Nashville Christian scored three times in the fifth before Sam Duckwiler got the final out as the Eagles finished with four hits.

Green Hill seniors a big part of 11-0 win on their night

MT. JULIET — Green Hill celebrated Senior Night on Monday with an 11-0 shutout of Smith County.

The Hawks jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, added one in the second and blew the game open with seven in the fifth to run-rule the Owls.

Nick Owens, a junior, drove in five runs on two hits, including a double. Grayson Beasley, another junior, went 4-for-4 as he and senior Griggs Chandler drove in two runs each. Davis Fox and Landon Dalton, both part of the six-senior class, had two singles each as the Hawks had 11 hits.

Senior Micah Summar pitched three innings of four-hit ball with no walks and four strikeouts to be credited with the win. Senior Grant Leyk scattered two hits and two walks while fanning four over the final two frames.

Lebanon goes 1-2 in western Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Lebanon baseball went 1-2 during a three-game set last weekend at Graves County.

The Blue Devils wrapped up the weekend with a 10-4 loss to Mt. Vernon (Ill.) last Saturday.

The Rams jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and doubled it with two runs in each of the next two frames.

Evyn Underwood pitched the first inning to take the loss despite striking out the side and none of the four runs being earned. Mt. Vernon finished with 12 hits.

Carter Mcpeak, Lebanon's No. 8 hitter, led the Blue Devils with three hits while Brice Njezic notched two.

Lebanon was coming off a 5-2 win over host Graves County earlier in the day.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before committing an error in the top of the third to help Lebanon pull into a 1-1 tie. Will Wright's RBI single put the Blue Devils in front 2-1 in the fifth.

Samuel Peach pitched six innings for the win, allowing a run on three hits and a walk while striking out four. Cade Thorne came on in relief.

Njezic drove in two runs.

Lebanon opened the trip Friday with a 1-0 loss to nearby McCracken County.

The Mustangs scored the run on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.

Jordan Jewell pitched the first 4 1/3 innings to take the loss, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four.

Lebanon outhit the Mustangs 4-2 with Njezic getting two for the Blue Devils.

Wildcats beaten by Blackman

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central succumbed to visiting Blackman 5-1 last Saturday.

The Blaze took a 2-0 lead in the third inning and added onto a 2-1 edge with two in the fifth and one in the sixth, finishing with eight hits.

Central had five singles. Luke Shaughnessy's sacrifice fly drove in Caden Webber with the Wildcats' run in the fourth.

Cameron Thomas pitched the first 2 2/3 innings and took the loss. Carson Reed worked the next 2 1/3 before Colton Vivrette tossed the final two.

Watertown doubles up Cannon County

WATERTOWN — Watertown jumped to a big lead early and four pitchers made it stand in a 6-3 win over Cannon County last Saturday.

The Purple Tigers led 2-0 in the first inning and added on with three in the third.

C.J. Potter faced one over the minimum in pitching three hitless innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Zack Self worked the next two innings and was awarded the win despite giving up two runs in the fourth. Cyrus Bennett surrendered a run in the sixth before Chase Young gave up a hit but struck out two in the seventh for the save as the foursome surrendered six hits.

Watertown had eight hits. Young doubled as he and Aiden Dedman had two hits apiece while K.K. West also doubled.

Hendersonville edges Friendship 8-7

Hendersonville snapped a tie with two runs in the top of the sixth inning last Saturday as the Commandos spoiled Friendship Christian's Alumni Night with an 8-7 win at John McNeal Stadium.

The former baseball and football players on hand saw Ayden Moore fall to 4-4 by allowing eight runs (six earned) on nine hits and a walk with six strikeouts. He left the game with a 2.60 earned-run average. Bradyn Stringer gave up a hit and whiffed one in a scoreless seventh.

Friendship fell to 19-7-1 with its second straight one-run loss to a 4A team despite outhitting Hendersonville 12-10. Adam Gordon homered in the sixth to bring the Commanders to within the final score. Quin Long doubled ad he and Gordon drove in two runs on two hits each. Elijah Stockton, Hayden Holleman and Luke Sellars also had a pair of hits apiece.

The teams matched three-run first innings. Hendersonville had two in the second and one in the third to go up 6-3 before the Commanders climbed into a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the third.

Green Hill beats Clarksville, Upperman

MT. JULIET — Green Hill won a pair of home games last weekend, beating Clarksville 7-3 Saturday after edging Upperman 3-2 Friday.

The Hawks scored a second-inning touchdown for all their runs against Clarksville, erasing a 1-0 Wildcat lead. Joey Greenstreet and Griggs Chandler each drove in two runs during the inning.

Clarksville actually edged the Hawks with 12 hits to Green Hill's 11. Gabe Gray had three singles in the leadoff spot while Greenstreet and Grayson Beasley each had two. Chandler and Nick Owens doubled.

Jackson Hines pitched the first 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs on 10 hits. Freshman Grant Kruger got the final out of the sixth before Micah Summar surrendered two hits but struck out two in the seventh.

The Hawks also did all their scoring early against Upperman, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning and making it 3-zip in the second.

It was enough for Liam Bowles, who pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win. He allowed two unearned runs in the third inning while surrendering three hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Greenstreet gave up two hits but struck out four over the final five outs for the save.

Gray and Beasley each banged out two of the Hawks' seven singles.