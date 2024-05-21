Mainz renew contract of key player Amiri until 2028

Mainz's Nadiem Amiri celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1 during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Mainz have renewed the contract of midfielder Amiri by two years until 2028 after he helped them avoid Bundesliga relegation. Torsten Silz/dpa

Mainz have renewed the contract of midfielder Nadiem Amiri by two years until 2028 after he helped them avoid Bundesliga relegation.

Amiri, 27, arrived in January from champions Bayer Leverkusen, scored once and had four assists. Mainz were third last at the winter break but eventually finished 14th to stay in the top flight.

“The signing of Nadiem in the winter provided the team with exactly what we wanted," board member for sport Christian Heidel said in a statement on Tuesday.

"His creativity and technical ability immediately improved the attacking side of our game and he gave his all for the team and our fans from the very first minute to the final whistle of every game. He played a big part in the successful end to our season and is a key man in our team."

Amiri said: "This past season was one of the most emotional ones of my career so far. Together with the club, the entire city and our fans, we were able to achieve what many had written off as being impossible.

"I'm incredibly proud to have played a part in helping us stay up, and I'm already looking forward to continuing to add further chapters to our story. This team and the city are something special."