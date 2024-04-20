Magomed Umalatov happy to defeat Russian ‘legend’ Andrey Koreshkov, vows PFL ‘takeover’

CHICAGO – Magomed Umalatov didn’t walk away from a big win over Andrey Koreshkov unscathed, but is happy with the end result.

In the 2024 PFL 3 main event, Umalatov (15-0 MMA, 6-0 PFL) kept his unbeaten record intact by picking up a unanimous decision win over Koreshkov (27-5 MMA, 0-1 PFL), earning three points in the welterweight standings.

The fight meant more to Umalatov than just getting his hand raised, as he added a name to his resume that he has looked up to throughout his career.

“He’s a famous guy in Russia, a former Bellator champion,” Umalatov told reporters during a post-fight news conference. “Even me, when I was amateur, I was watching his fights. He’s a legend and I’m happy to beat him today. After this fight, I will be more confident. I’m 15-0, undefeated. I beat a very strong guy, and I’m just (looking) forward.”

Don Madge and Murad Ramazanov both picked up first-round finishes worth six points, while Shamil Musaev earned five for his second-round stoppage. Umalatov has three points along with Goiti Yamauchi, which will make for a tight race in the second round of fights in June.

Umalatov came out of the fight with damage to his right arm, as he held an ice pack to his limb while fielding questions to reporters. He did not seem too concerned with the injury, however, as he delivered a haunting message to future opponents this season:

“Just be ready, I’m coming for takeover.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie